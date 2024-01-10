QUICK RELEASE LUGGAGE FROM RIGG GEAR ADVENTURE

PRESS RELEASE: Nelson Rigg USA, Inc. continues to expand their Rigg Gear Adventure line of off-road accessories, with the introduction of rugged Quick Release Luggage Plates (RG-QRP) that fit most OEM and aftermarket 18mm round bar pannier racks.

Sold as a pair, a quick “set and click” latches them into place and simple “pull and lift” removes them from the motorcycle rack. These quick release plates have a universal design allowing installation of a wide range of soft saddlebags, including the popular Rigg Gear 100% waterproof Hurricane Saddlebags (SE-4050) and Sierra Saddlebags (SE-3050). These luggage plates dramatically reduce the installation and removal time of most soft saddlebags onto pannier racks from minutes to mere seconds.

The plates and mounting hardware are constructed from powder coated and anodized aircraft grade aluminum for maximum durability. The top latch and mounting feet are fully adjustable to securely fit a wide range of racks. When mounting to round bars larger than 18mm and up to 20mm such as Tusk racks, there is an optional replacement latch. (#RG-QRP-20MM) For motorcycles with an off-set rack for the exhaust like on the BMW-GS and Yamaha Tenere’ simply use the optional extension block (RG-QRP-EXT) for a perfect installation. The release latch has been designed with a strategically placed locking hole which allows the addition of a luggage or gun safe lock. These plates are even pre-drilled to accommodate a RotopaX.

Like all Nelson Rigg and Rigg Gear Adventure luggage these Quick Release Luggage Plates carry a LIFETIME WARRANTY giving the rider the utmost confidence in the quality of any luggage choice for “wherever the journey takes you”.

For over 41 years, Nelson Rigg has been a family-owned business that has specialized in the design and production of quality Motorcycle Covers, Luggage and Rainwear. For more information, please visit your local dealer or visit our website at www.nelsonrigg.com