PRODUCT TEST: LEATT MOTO 5.5 I.K.S. V22 PANTS

PRODUCT: Leatt’s Moto 5.5 v22 pants feature I.K.S, an internal knee-brace system that reduces knee brace wear and tear. They’re equipped with a multi-layer inner-knee reinforcement with full-grain leather for fighting wear and offering positive bike grip. The 360-degree stretch design ensures a comfortable and secure fit. They are made of 95-percent, ultra-light, durable, rip-stop, 360-degree stretch material. In addition, the light and breathable construction has laser-cut ventilation with reinforced stitching. The waist features an anti-roll waist system with a micro adjuster, side straps and 360-degree silicone grip. The sizes range from XS–XX (28–38 inches)

OUR TAKE: These are Leatt’s top-of-the-line moto pants. The material is stretchy, providing a solid fit and not too tight yet not baggy at all. The I.K.S knee system is excellent and should be employed by all manufacturers, as their Asterisk Carbon Cell knee braces slide in easily and never hung up on material, linings or stitching, which meant there was never any bound-up feel when moving. Our 33-inch waist tester wore the size-large pants, and it was a perfect fit with plenty of adjustment in either direction in the waist. These waist closures are ample, allowing a secure fit that keeps the pants up no matter how gnarly the gripper seat is. The pants were tough, as we tested the durability with a good amount of trail time, along with a pretty good crash, and they survived superbly. Our tester has been wearing Fox gear since 1994 and was really blown away by the comfort, quality and fit. These pants are not cheap, but the price does justify the trick features and quality construction.

BOTTOM LINE: We were very impressed with this product. They have a ton of innovative ideas that actually work and are not a marketing gimmick.

PRICE: $199.99

CONTACT: www.leatt.com