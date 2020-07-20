PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: NIHILO CONCEPTS

Nihilo Concepts is a U.S. company making motorcycle parts and accessories of aluminum, titanium and carbon Fiber that are a little different from the run-of-the-mill shelf fodder. Chris Downey filled us in on some of Nihilo Concepts’ hottest items.

Lever grip: Our Lever grips are super easy to install and only take a couple of minutes with a torch or heat gun. We have gotten a lot of great feedback from riders who have used them on their brake and clutch levers, giving them an enhanced grip. This proprietary material is thin and very strong, so you won’t even notice it’s there, but you will get a much better feel on your levers even in wet, muddy and cold conditions. The Lever grip only adds about the thickness equivalent to a few human hairs and forms to a perfect fit when heated. The kit comes with two textured shrink tubes, one for the front brake and one for the clutch lever.

Price: $9.99

Frame grip tape: Nihilo Factory Frame grip tape is a must-have for the serious rider. Not only does it stick to your frame like no other, but its traction-tape finish allows the rider to grip the sides of the bike in perfect riding form.

Price: $15.99–$18.99

Motor stand: Anyone that has worked on a dirt bike motor knows how annoying it can be without a motor stand. Our newly redesigned motor stand is constructed out of CNC-machined aluminum with stainless steel hardware and was designed with the user in mind. Our new motor stand makes it easier to work on your motor with 360-degree control for an optimal motor position. Adjustable brackets are included to fit almost every dirt bike motor from 50cc to 650cc. If it fits between the uprights, you can mount it.

Price: $425.99

For more information on the complete line of Nihilo Concepts products, head over to www.nihiloconcepts.com.