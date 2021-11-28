PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: LUXON MX

Billy Wight from Luxon gives us some insight on three of their hottest items headed into 2022.

LUXON GEN2 KAWASAKI TRIPLE CLAMPS: Made in the USA and race-proven in professional Supercross and motocross, the Luxon Gen2 clamps are CNC-machined and designed to be stronger and lighter than stock, as well as stiff where they need to be yet compliant and flex for comfort. These clamps are 387 grams (0.85 pounds) lighter than stock. Fits Kawasaki motocross models in a 21.5mm offset (stock is 23 mm), and choose from black or green anodize colors with an OEM lower bearing that’s included.

Price: $699.95 or $879.95 with handlebar mounts

LUXON CRF450/250 ADJUSTABLE SHOCK LINKAGE: Our lightweight Honda link arms are precision machined from billet aluminum, anodized red and laser-etched. Tune your ride height and suspension curve trackside in minutes. Adjustable the length in 1mm increments. Includes everything pictured (1st photo): links, six eccentric inserts, bearings and seals. Fits the 2017–2020 Honda CRF450R/RX/L and 2018–2021 Honda CRF250R, or 2021+ CRF450 and 2022+ CRF250 models.

Price: $189.95

YAMAHA YZ125/250 TWO-STROKE IGNITION AND CLUTCH COVERS: Designed as a direct bolt-on replacement of the weak stock plastic cover, the Luxon precision, CNC-machined aluminum ignition/clutch covers fit 1999+ model-year Yamaha 250s and ignition covers for 2005+ YZ125 models. Available in unbranded hard-anodized grey or branded in hard-anodized black and laser-etched.

Price: $89.95–$129.95 (depending on color and fitment)

For more information on the complete line of Luxon products, go to www.luxonmx.com.