PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: FASTHOUSE

The crew at Fasthouse are all about having fun no matter what they are doing. Kenny and “Fonzy” filled us in on some of their non-moto-related hot items headed into summer.

TWISTER POOL FLOATIE:

Chill out at the lake, on the beach or at the pool on the Fasthouse Twister pool floatie, which is available in yellow and black or black and white color combinations. The large, oversized, 36-inch circumference fits a variety of people and is constructed of a durable .20mm PVC material.

It combines style and function all in one!

Price: $20

PURVEYOR BEACH TOWEL:

It doesn’t matter where you are at, the 100-percent heavyweight knit-cotton Fasthouse Purveyor beach towel is the perfect accessory. Large and oversized at 70×40 inches, it makes it spacious, while the double terry and lobby hem jacquard make it soft and comfortable. An inverted print and color scheme on the underside is like getting two towels for the price of one.

Price: $50

LOGO SLIDES SANDALS:

Slide on in wearing these things and you’ll be the envy of the party. Flexible, durable and comfortable soles feature PU and EVA materials with U.S. sizing. The embossed upper script logo looks almost too cool for the pool, with the upper area featuring a stretch textile lining. Wear them inside or out, anywhere you chill.

Price: $35

For more on the complete line of Fasthouse products available, head over to www.fasthouse.com.