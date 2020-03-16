PRODUCT REVIEW: SUPERLITE RSX SPROCKET

SUPERLITE RSX STEEL RACE SPROCKET

PRODUCT: The Superlite RSX-series sprocket is a hardened-steel, black, zinc-plated motocross/off-road sprocket designed to be the lightest steel sprocket you can buy. This is accomplished with their unique spoke design, which offers superb strength at a maximum weight reduction. A computer-generated design targeted the weight and strength sides of the sprocket, which is said to be lighter than any of the popular tri-metal sprockets. The profile on the sprocket teeth enhance extended mileage, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

OUR TAKE: We’ve been cranking some serious off-road mileage on our RM-Z450 off-road project and have been struggling with an odd gap in the gearbox. We wanted a 1-tooth bigger rear sprocket (51), and so we ordered up a Superlite RSX-series piece. This unit feels light in the hands. We actually thought it was aluminum, and over the past two months we’ve put it through over 40 hours of trail time. The sprocket still looks like new, and when you factor in the retail price of $59.95 (Ironman sprockets start at $109), this piece is worthy of the true enthusiast who wants light, strong and durable for a great price.

PRICE: $59.95

CONTACT: www.drivesystemsusa.com