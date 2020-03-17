PRODUCT REVIEW: MOOSE RACING BIKE MAT

MOOSE RACING BIKE MAT

PRODUCT: The great majority of us work on our own machines in the garage. Having a good mat under the machine offers several advantages: dropped hardware is easier to find and, most important, spilled liquids, over-spray and other lubricants are more easily cleaned and controlled. The Moose Racing bike mat is environmentally friendly and is designed to absorb up to 6 liters of fluid. It’s a six-layer design that has two separate absorbing layers, an anti-shock material and fixed layers that fight UV, gasoline and oil.

OUR TAKE: This is a nice addition, albeit a bit pricey to our garage. It’s very light, looks smart, can be transported easily (to the races) and performs quite adeptly. It can absorb a good amount of fluids (we’re always spilling radiator fluid, brake fluid and have chain spray everywhere) and is cleanable by using a mild degreasing soap and a pressure washer. Also, dropped nuts, bolts and springs tend to stay on the Moose mat rather than hit a cement floor and ricochet into an unfindable zone.

PRICE: $78.95

CONTACT: www.mooseracing.com