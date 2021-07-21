PRODUCT REVIEW: BOLT IT ON TOY HAULER TIE-DOWN SYSTEM

BOLT IT ON TOY HAULER TIE-DOWN SYSTEM

PRODUCT: Bolt It On is a manufacturer of tie-down systems for transporting motorcycles and bicycles securely in a van, toy hauler or trailer. The system can connect to your existing floor-mounted D-rings, E-tracks or L-tracks with Bolt It On’s J-hook system. No hand tools or drilling required.

POSITIVES: Installation only took about 10 minutes and didn’t require any drilling or specialty tools to bolt it directly into the existing tie-down hooks via their J-hook system. The rack we tested can be used for bicycle and motorcycle applications on both sides of the crossbar if needed. Built with durable materials that are laser-cut and hand-welded with a black powdercoat finish, we expected these systems to cost a lot more than they do.

NEGATIVES: We haven’t found anything that we don’t like about this system, except that it doesn’t automatically load and unload the bikes for us.

BOTTOM LINE: If you have a toy hauler or van and you don’t have one of these systems in it, you really are making it harder than it needs to be. The craftsmanship is great, the powdercoat finish gives it a clean look and the adjustability is almost endless. The crew at Bolt It On seems to have thought of everything when it comes to loading motorcycles and bicycles. After testing this unit for over a year, we have had no issues, and with a price starting at around $300, it’s very affordable, which is why we highly recommend it to anyone that is looking for a removable tie-down system for their toy hauler, van or trailer. If you have a unique application that may require a custom size, the crew at Bolt It On can probably help as well.

PRICE: $329.95 and up.

CONTACT: www.boltiton.com