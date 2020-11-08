PRODUCT QUICK HITS: 2021 FXR GEAR

Andy White and Jason “Hapa” McCune tell us all about three popular FXR gear lines headed into 2021.

HELIUM: FXR’s Helium jersey features an athletic fit, constructed of lightweight polyester-spandex mesh combined with high-performance polyester knit that provides superior air flow and positive fit in the arms and shoulders. The 2021 Helium pants also feature the M-2 Motion chassis, just like the Revo line, to provide the right amount of positive fit and stretch, along with the all-new, industry-first, auto-buckle, front-closure system that secures the waist closure.

Price: $79, jersey; $219.99, pants

PODIUM OFF-ROAD: The 2021 Podium Off-Road jersey features a lightweight, polyester-spandex mesh combined with high-performance polyester-knit materials and fade-free sublimated prints. A slim-fit design has a drop-tail hem, shaped front collar and tapered cuffs. It’s built on four-way-stretch fabric panels integrated with 600D chassis fabric with a slim-fit, dual-layer, pre-curved knee design. It also has a polyester mesh lining for breathability and fade-free sublimated prints. The Podium is all about durability with style.

Price: $59.99, jersey; $149.99, pants

REVO: The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of four-way stretch with the right amount of air flow. The Revo jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while also helping riders maintain a lower core temperature. For 2021, FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the M-2 Motion pant chassis, dialing in the right amount of stretch to have positive fit, feel and contact with the bike without restricting mobility. An all-new, industry-first, auto-buckle, front-closure system works with our fool-proof hook-and-loop side-hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard-acceleration or seat-bouncing scenarios.

Price: $69.99, jersey; $199.99, pants

For more on the complete line of FXR products, go to www.fxrracing.com.