PRO CIRCUIT HONDA CRF450R BUILD: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Project Bike Spotlight focuses on our Pro Circuit Honda CRF450R build. The main purpose of this build was to give our 2017 CRF450R some performance and styling upgrades. Of course installing the magic electric start button was a priority. We didn’t realize how big of a project it would be though!

Our Pro Circuit CRF450R build received lots of attention from Bones Bacon in the suspension department. The fork and shock were reworked for our size and riding capabilities. A performance link was used in the rear to help give the machine a planted feel.

The Pro Circuit complete Ti-6 exhaust system saves some weight, adds some performance and includes removable forestry Service approved spark arrestors screens. This is a motocross build but you never know when you might need them.

The IMS Core foot pegs have a wider platform than the stock units and are available in a standard or aggressive tooth configuration.

The wheels were upgraded by Faster USA. They applied a grey Cerakote to the hubs for some added protection and bling factor. Honda spoke nipples have a reputation of failing so those were also upgraded and black Notako Excel rims were used.

The P3 Carbon full coverage skid plate provides tons of frame and engine case protection. The cool look of carbon fiber is always plus.

The big internal modification came on this side of the engine. A complete electric start system was installed with all the kickstarted components being removed. A complete Billetproof clutch from Hinson Racing was installed along with their billet aluminum clutch cover.

Red Label topped of the build with a semi-custom graphics kit to go on the Cycra Power-Flow plastics and Traction MX designed a completely custom gripper seat cover. Over companies involved on the build include Supersprox, TM Designworks, Hi Point Tires, DP Motorsports, Torc1 Racing and ARC levers.

