POWERVALVE MESS: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

My 2020 KTM 300XC has been making a horrible mess right around the power-valve cover. I’m not sure what kind of oil it is, but I’d expect that a new bike shouldn’t be leaking this bad. Please advise.

Hoyt Oswald

Mr. Oswald, you have the unfortunate tenor of a sniveler. That being said, this has been an ongoing issue with the current KTM/Husqvarna two-strokes. It’s basically the D-shaped rubber grommet that is leaking, and the crude is transmission oil coming up from the crankcase. Some say you can use the sealing grommet off of an older model and it will fit tighter, but there is a simpler fix. I use a carefully proportioned bead of high-temp silicone around the grommet to stop the leak. Clean the area really well with contact cleaner and the silicone around the grommet accordingly. Slide your power-valve cover back on and let it dry overnight before you ride so it cures before any oil comes in contact with it.