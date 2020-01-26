PHOENIX SUPERCROSS, 2020 250 WEST VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Austin Forkner came out on top of the 250 West class at the Glendale Supercross near Phoenix this week, taking two of the three main events in the Triple Crown format. Points leader Justin Cooper had a terrible night, crashing out of the first two races, then coming back to win the third. That tightened up the title race, with Dylan Ferrandis only three points behind Cooper. For extended coverage of the Glendale Supercross, click here.
