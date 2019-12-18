PHIL SMAGE’S ROAD 2 RECOVERY

In May of 2018, trials rider and Nitro Circus performer Phil Smage crashed in a record jump attempt in a RZR. Since then, he’s slowly recovering from a long list of injuries. The Road 2 Recovery organization has been there throughout his journey. Now, R2R is featuring a number of video profiles of athletes like Phil. In episode one we see Phil’s crash and his life before and after.
- Phil Smage “Smagical”
- Scotty Cranmer – 1/08
- Colton Aeck – 2/12
- Sam Willoughby – 3/11
- Jessy Nelson – 4/08
For more information on Road 2 Recovery and how to help them help those who have given so much to our sport, visit road2recovery.com.
Comments are closed.