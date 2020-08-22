OSBORNE SCORES A TWOFER IN TENNESSEE

Make that two in a row for Zach Osborne! Troubles in qualifying and a fifth in moto one didn’t stop the points leader from regaining his composure and scoring the second moto win and the day’s overall once again here in Tennessee. He also carries the points lead again into round three next weekend. Adam Cianciarulo had a consistent ride to land himself in the second spot on the podium in just his second attempt in the 450 class. Marvin Musquin also rebounded from a disappointing first moto to finish second in moto two and third overall for the day. Here’s how the rest of the field finished up here in the final moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)
450 Overall
1 Zach Osborne 5 – 1
2 Adam Cianciarulo 3 – 5
3 Marvin Musquin 8 – 2
4 Broc Tickle 2 – 9
5 Max Anstie 15 – 3
6 Christian Craig 10 – 6
7 Justin Barcia 1 – 32
8 Blake Baggett 14 – 8
9 Jason Anderson 27 – 4
10 Justin Rodbell 12 – 12
11 Fredrik Noren 4 – DNS
12 Henry Miller 11 – 15
13 Chase Sexton 6 – 20
14 Joey Savatgy 34 – 7
15 Jake Masterpool 7 – DNS
16 Eli Tomac 9 – 24
17 Justin Bogle 22 – 10
18 Dean Wilson 20 – 11
19 Chase Felong 37 – 13
20 Coty Schock 13 – 25
21 Tyler Bowers 23 – 14
22 Justin Hoeft 17 – 18
23 Jeremy Smith 29 – 16
24 Matthew Hubert 16 – 21
25 Jeffrey Walker 35 – 17
26 Cory Carsten 18 – 22
27 Jared Lesher 28 – 19
28 Luke Renzland 19 – DNS
29 Adam Enticknap 24 – 28
30 Christopher Prebula 31 – 23
31 Tristan Lewis 26 – 29
32 Alex Ray 32 – 26
33 Carson Tickle 33 – 31
34 Dalton Dyer 36 – 30
35 Tristan Lane 38 – 33
36 Benny Bloss 21 – DNS
37 Ben LaMay 25 – DNS
38 Robbie Wageman DNS – 27
39 Scott Meshey 30 – DNS
40 Brandon Scharer 39 – DNS
41 Tj Albright 40 – DNS
450 Moto One
Justin Barcia absolutely dominated the first 450 class moto here in Tennessee. He got out front right from the get go and never looked back. He even fell on the last lap and still managed to win with a gap of almost 50 seconds. Championship favorite Eli Tomac had made his way up into the top three, but a bike failure on the final lap took him out of the race. Luckily, he lapped enough people at that point that still “finished” in ninth. Broc Tickle had an outstanding ride to take second in the first moto, followed by Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the rest of the 450 moto one results:
1 Justin Barcia
2 Broc Tickle
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Fredrik Noren
5 Zachary Osborne
6 Chase Sexton
7 Jake Masterpool
8 Marvin Musquin
9 Eli Tomac
10 Christian Craig
11 Henry Miller
12 Justin Rodbell
13 Coty Schock
14 Blake Baggett
15 Max Anstie
16 Matthew Hubert
17 Justin Hoeft
18 Cory Carsten
19 Luke Renzland
20 Dean Wilson
21 Benny Bloss
22 Justin Bogle
23 Tyler Bowers
24 Adam Enticknap
25 Ben LaMay
26 Tristan Lewis
27 Jason Anderson
28 Jared Lesher
29 Jeremy Smith
30 Scott Meshey
31 Christopher Prebula
32 Alex Ray
33 Carson Tickle
34 Joseph Savatgy
35 Jeffrey Walker
36 Dalton Dyer
37 Chase Felong
38 Tristan Lane
39 Brandon Scharer
40 TJ Albright
450 Moto Two
Three motos into his return to racing in America, Max Anstie got out front of the 450 class early in the second moto. A hard charging Zach Osborne was closing the gap fast on the Englishman, but the a lapped rider that went down right in front of Anstie was what allowed Osborne into the lead. Musquin made his way by Max, too, and made a late moto charge toward Zach, but had to settle for second at the checkers. Reigning champ Eli Tomac suffered another mechanical which put him out of the race with just a couple laps to go. Here’s how the rest of the second 450 class moto went:
1 Zach Osborne
2 Marvin Musquin
3 Max Anstie
4 Jason Anderson
5 Adam Cianciarulo
6 Christian Craig
7 Joey Savatgy
8 Blake Baggett
9 Broc Tickle
10 Justin Bogle
11 Dean Wilson
12 Justin Rodbell
13 Chase Felong
14 Tyler Bowers
15 Henry Miller
16 Jeremy Smith
17 Jeffrey Walker
18 Justin Hoeft
19 Jared Lesher
20 Chase Sexton
21 Matthew Hubert
22 Cory Carsten
23 Christopher Prebula
24 Eli Tomac
25 Coty Schock
26 Alex Ray
27 Robbie Wageman
28 Adam Enticknap
29 Tristan Lewis
30 Dalton Dyer
31 Carson Tickle
32 Justin Barcia
33 Tristan Lane
