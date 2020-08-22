OSBORNE SCORES A TWOFER IN TENNESSEE

Make that two in a row for Zach Osborne! Troubles in qualifying and a fifth in moto one didn’t stop the points leader from regaining his composure and scoring the second moto win and the day’s overall once again here in Tennessee. He also carries the points lead again into round three next weekend. Adam Cianciarulo had a consistent ride to land himself in the second spot on the podium in just his second attempt in the 450 class. Marvin Musquin also rebounded from a disappointing first moto to finish second in moto two and third overall for the day. Here’s how the rest of the field finished up here in the final moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)

450 Overall

1 Zach Osborne 5 – 1

2 Adam Cianciarulo 3 – 5

3 Marvin Musquin 8 – 2

4 Broc Tickle 2 – 9

5 Max Anstie 15 – 3

6 Christian Craig 10 – 6

7 Justin Barcia 1 – 32

8 Blake Baggett 14 – 8

9 Jason Anderson 27 – 4

10 Justin Rodbell 12 – 12

11 Fredrik Noren 4 – DNS

12 Henry Miller 11 – 15

13 Chase Sexton 6 – 20

14 Joey Savatgy 34 – 7

15 Jake Masterpool 7 – DNS

16 Eli Tomac 9 – 24

17 Justin Bogle 22 – 10

18 Dean Wilson 20 – 11

19 Chase Felong 37 – 13

20 Coty Schock 13 – 25

21 Tyler Bowers 23 – 14

22 Justin Hoeft 17 – 18

23 Jeremy Smith 29 – 16

24 Matthew Hubert 16 – 21

25 Jeffrey Walker 35 – 17

26 Cory Carsten 18 – 22

27 Jared Lesher 28 – 19

28 Luke Renzland 19 – DNS

29 Adam Enticknap 24 – 28

30 Christopher Prebula 31 – 23

31 Tristan Lewis 26 – 29

32 Alex Ray 32 – 26

33 Carson Tickle 33 – 31

34 Dalton Dyer 36 – 30

35 Tristan Lane 38 – 33

36 Benny Bloss 21 – DNS

37 Ben LaMay 25 – DNS

38 Robbie Wageman DNS – 27

39 Scott Meshey 30 – DNS

40 Brandon Scharer 39 – DNS

41 Tj Albright 40 – DNS

450 Moto One

Justin Barcia absolutely dominated the first 450 class moto here in Tennessee. He got out front right from the get go and never looked back. He even fell on the last lap and still managed to win with a gap of almost 50 seconds. Championship favorite Eli Tomac had made his way up into the top three, but a bike failure on the final lap took him out of the race. Luckily, he lapped enough people at that point that still “finished” in ninth. Broc Tickle had an outstanding ride to take second in the first moto, followed by Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the rest of the 450 moto one results:

1 Justin Barcia

2 Broc Tickle

3 Adam Cianciarulo

4 Fredrik Noren

5 Zachary Osborne

6 Chase Sexton

7 Jake Masterpool

8 Marvin Musquin

9 Eli Tomac

10 Christian Craig

11 Henry Miller

12 Justin Rodbell

13 Coty Schock

14 Blake Baggett

15 Max Anstie

16 Matthew Hubert

17 Justin Hoeft

18 Cory Carsten

19 Luke Renzland

20 Dean Wilson

21 Benny Bloss

22 Justin Bogle

23 Tyler Bowers

24 Adam Enticknap

25 Ben LaMay

26 Tristan Lewis

27 Jason Anderson

28 Jared Lesher

29 Jeremy Smith

30 Scott Meshey

31 Christopher Prebula

32 Alex Ray

33 Carson Tickle

34 Joseph Savatgy

35 Jeffrey Walker

36 Dalton Dyer

37 Chase Felong

38 Tristan Lane

39 Brandon Scharer

40 TJ Albright

450 Moto Two

Three motos into his return to racing in America, Max Anstie got out front of the 450 class early in the second moto. A hard charging Zach Osborne was closing the gap fast on the Englishman, but the a lapped rider that went down right in front of Anstie was what allowed Osborne into the lead. Musquin made his way by Max, too, and made a late moto charge toward Zach, but had to settle for second at the checkers. Reigning champ Eli Tomac suffered another mechanical which put him out of the race with just a couple laps to go. Here’s how the rest of the second 450 class moto went:

1 Zach Osborne

2 Marvin Musquin

3 Max Anstie

4 Jason Anderson

5 Adam Cianciarulo

6 Christian Craig

7 Joey Savatgy

8 Blake Baggett

9 Broc Tickle

10 Justin Bogle

11 Dean Wilson

12 Justin Rodbell

13 Chase Felong

14 Tyler Bowers

15 Henry Miller

16 Jeremy Smith

17 Jeffrey Walker

18 Justin Hoeft

19 Jared Lesher

20 Chase Sexton

21 Matthew Hubert

22 Cory Carsten

23 Christopher Prebula

24 Eli Tomac

25 Coty Schock

26 Alex Ray

27 Robbie Wageman

28 Adam Enticknap

29 Tristan Lewis

30 Dalton Dyer

31 Carson Tickle

32 Justin Barcia

33 Tristan Lane