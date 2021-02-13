ORLANDO ONE SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB HOLDS OUT!

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season moved to sunny Florida this week, although it wasn’t so sunny. Rain hit Camping World Stadium prior to the event, raising expectations of a muddy round seven. As it turned out, the track was a little rutty, but otherwise perfect for racing. Cooper Webb apparently loved the conditions as he held off relentless pressure from points leader Ken Roczen to claim his second win of the season. Another rider who put together a nearly perfect race was Jet Lawrence in the 250 East division. That championship will now be put on hold with Colt Nichols clinging to a slim points advantage over teammate Christian Craig. The next race at Orlando will be the kickoff of the 250 West riders. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Shane McElrath made his debut in the 450 class a memorable one by taking the holeshot in heat one. Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin weren’t far behind, but McElrath was solid and fast. Cooper Webb and Dean Wilson were buried in the pack but making quick progress through the field. Halfway through, Tomac made his pass for the lead, but by then, Musquin had fallen several seconds behind. They finished with evenly spaced gaps through the top five. Webb caught up to sixth, but Dean Wilson would have to go to the LCQ.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Shane Mcelrath

3 Marvin Musquin

4 Joey Savatgy

5 Martin Davalos

6 Cooper Webb

7 Justin Brayton

8 Benny Bloss

9 Justin Bogle

10 Dean Wilson

11 Carlen Gardner

12 Kyle Chisholm

13 Joan Cros

14 Cade Clason

15 Aj Catanzaro

16 Jeremy Smith

17 Chris Howell

18 Scotty Wennerstrom

19 Ludovic Macler

20 Austin Politelli

450 HEAT TWO

Broc Tickle was the first man to the turn in heat two, but Ken Rozen and Adam Cianciarulo took over very quickly. Dylan Ferrandis was well outside the top 10. Through most of the race, Cianciarulo struggled to keep Roczen in sight, and was getting increasing pressure from Jason Anderson. Behind them, the battle between Vince Friese and Justin Barcia was getting a lot of attention from the crowd. Barcia made a pass without much drama in the last half of the heat. In front of that, Anderson passed Cianciarulo for second using a line that raised some eyebrows. It was later blocked off for the main event. The final ticket to the main went to Ferrandis, while Tickle would go to the LCQ.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Jason Anderson

3 Adam Cianciarulo

4 Justin Barcia

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Vince Friese

7 Zach Osborne

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Dylan Ferrandis

10 Broc Tickle

11 Fredrik Noren

12 Justin Starling

13 Adam Enticknap

14 Nick Schmidt

15 Brandon Hartranft

16 Vann Martin

17 Ronnie Stewart

18 Justin Rodbell

19 Deven Raper

20 Tyler Bowers

450 LCQ

1 Dean Wilson

2 Kyle Chisholm

3 Justin Starling

4 Fredrik Noren

5 Broc Tickle

6 Brandon Hartranft

7 Cade Clason

8 Joan Cros

9 Jeremy Smith

10 Ronnie Stewart

11 Aj Catanzaro

12 Ludovic Macler

13 Justin Rodbell

14 Carlen Gardner

15 Vann Martin

16 Chris Howell

17 Austin Politelli

18 Nick Schmidt

19 Tyler Bowers

20 Scotty Wennerstrom

21 Deven Raper

22 Adam Enticknap

450 MAIN EVENT

Zach Osborne pulled a monster holeshot over Justin Brayton, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb. Tomac was outside the top 10. Osborne looked good for a brief time before he made a mistake and let Brayton into the lead. Osborne then struggled to recover and immediately lost more spots to Roczen and Justin Barcia. Up front, Webb made the move of the race by passing both Roczen and Brayton in one turn. From that point on, Webb would never relinquish the lead, although Roczen never stopped applying pressure and hoping for the best. Barcia soon moved into third and made it a three-way battle for the lead. Then, just past the halfway mark, Barica made a mistake and lost third place to Osborne. Behind him, Tomac was hard at work with, mixing it up with the likes of Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, Marvin Musquin and Brayton. In the final laps of the race, Webb made a series of mistakes that gave Roczen new hope. The battle for the win came down to the last lap with Webb holding out over Roczen, Osborne and Barcia. Tomac could climb no farther forward than fifth.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Ken Roczen

3 Zach Osborne

4 Justin Barcia

5 Eli Tomac

6 Aaron Plessinger

7 Marvin Musquin

8 Jason Anderson

9 Malcolm Stewart

10 Adam Cianciarulo

11 Justin Brayton

12 Dean Wilson

13 Joey Savatgy

14 Benny Bloss

15 Vince Friese

16 Martin Davalos

17 Shane Mcelrath

18 Justin Bogle

19 Kyle Chisholm

20 Justin Starling

21 Fredrik Noren

22 Dylan Ferrandis

250 E HEAT ONE

Colt Nichols had an easy race in the first 250 heat. He took the lead early and quickly built up a decent cushion over Jo Shimoda. There was considerable drama back in the pack, but Lorenzo Camporese took the final transfer spot.

1 Colt Nichols

2 Jo Shimoda

3 Grant Harlan

4 Kevin Moranz

5 Logan Karnow

6 Joshua Osby

7 Hunter Sayles

8 Lane Shaw

9 Lorenzo Camporese

10 Devin Simonson

11 Devin Harriman

12 Jonah Geistler

13 Curren Thurman

14 Vincent Luhovey

15 Kyle Dillin

16 Vincent Murphy

17 Guillaume St-Cyr

250 E HEAT TWO

Maxwell Sanford got the best start in the second 250 heat, but Mitchell Oldenburg and Christian Craig passed him, quickly. Craig then passed Oldenburg and started pulling away. Before a full lap was complete, though, Craig came up short and flew over the bars. He got up cradling his wrist and went straight back to the pits. In the meantime, Jett Lawrence took over and started pulling away. By the end of the race, Lawrence had an 11-second lead over Oldenburg, who had another 15 seconds over Jeremy Hand.

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Mitchell Oldenburg

3 Jeremy Hand

4 Thomas Do

5 Joshua Varize

6 Maxwell Sanford

7 Hunter Schlosser

8 Wilson Fleming

9 Luke Neese

10 Scott Meshey

11 Mason Kerr

12 Chad Saultz

13 Alexander Nagy

14 Rene Garcia

15 Austin Cozadd

16 Bobby Piazza

17 Christian Craig

250 E LCQ

1 Christian Craig

2 Devin Simonson

3 Alexander Nagy

4 Scott Meshey

5 Devin Harriman

6 Vincent Luhovey

7 Mason Kerr

8 Jonah Geistler

9 Rene Garcia

10 Curren Thurman

11 Kyle Dillin

12 Chad Saultz

13 Austin Cozadd

14 Vincent Murphy

15 Bobby Piazza

16 Guillaume St-Cyr

250 E MAIN EVENT

Jett Lawrence was nursing a shoulder injury and Christian Craig was clearly riding in pain, setting up Colt Nichols for what might have been an easy win. It didn’t happen that way. Lawrence pulled the holeshot with Nichols and Craig following, and the top three never changed throughout the main. Nichols closed to within a second of Lawrence at the halfway mark, but it wouldn’t last as lappers began to play a part. Lawrence finished with a couple of seconds over Nichols, who was about 10 seconds in front of Craig. Jo Shimoda overcame a poor start to finish a distant fourth.

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Colt Nichols

3 Christian Craig

4 Jo Shimoda

5 Mitchell Oldenburg

6 Joshua Varize

7 Kevin Moranz

8 Joshua Osby

9 Hunter Schlosser

10 Logan Karnow

11 Devin Simonson

12 Luke Neese

13 Lane Shaw

14 Thomas Do

15 Alexander Nagy

16 Grant Harlan

17 Scott Meshey

18 Wilson Fleming

19 Maxwell Sanford

20 Lorenzo Camporese

21 Hunter Sayles

22 Jeremy Hand

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Adam Cianciarulo 50.711

2 Cooper Webb 50.719

3 Malcolm Stewart 51.044

4 Eli Tomac 51.060

5 Ken Roczen 51.106

6 Shane Mcelrath 51.152

7 Jason Anderson 51.423

8 Dean Wilson 51.700

9 Justin Barcia 51.872

10 Benny Bloss 51.880

11 Aaron Plessinger 51.883

12 Joey Savatgy 51.904

13 Dylan Ferrandis 51.943

14 Justin Bogle 51.967

15 Broc Tickle 52.029

16 Marvin Musquin 52.065

17 Zach Osborne 52.070

18 Martin Davalos 52.269

19 Vince Friese 52.570

20 Justin Brayton 53.043

21 Tyler Bowers 53.833

22 Kyle Chisholm 53.981

23 Justin Starling 54.011

24 Cade Clason 54.336

25 Nick Schmidt 54.426

26 Joan Cros 55.132

27 Adam Enticknap 55.191

28 Carlen Gardner 55.306

29 Fredrik Noren 55.618

30 Aj Catanzaro 55.632

31 Deven Raper 55.773

32 Ludovic Macler 55.783

33 Justin Rodbell 55.789

34 Jeremy Smith 55.887

35 Brandon Hartranft 56.217

36 Chris Howell 56.300

37 Ronnie Stewart 56.333

38 Scotty Wennerstrom 56.381

39 Vann Martin 56.464

40 Austin Politelli 56.490

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Theodore Pauli 56.576

42 Joshua Greco 57.461

43 Justin Rando 1:00.506

44 Aaron Leininger 1:01.571

250 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Christian Craig 52.422

2 Colt Nichols 52.710

3 Jett Lawrence 52.743

4 Jo Shimoda 53.019

5 Mitchell Oldenburg 53.871

6 Hunter Sayles 54.357

7 Thomas Do 54.475

8 Joshua Osby 54.575

9 Joshua Varize 54.965

10 Logan Karnow 55.036

11 Jeremy Hand 55.351

12 Grant Harlan 55.869

13 Bobby Piazza 56.166

14 Kevin Moranz 56.215

15 Luke Neese 56.334

16 Lane Shaw 56.411

17 Hunter Schlosser 56.501

18 Devin Simonson 57.107

19 Scott Meshey 57.143

20 Devin Harriman 57.176

21 Mason Kerr 57.515

22 Jonah Geistler 57.544

23 Chad Saultz 57.545

24 Vincent Luhovey 57.602

25 Maxwell Sanford 57.682

26 Lorenzo Camporese 57.820

27 Wilson Fleming 58.032

28 Guillaume St-Cyr 58.056

29 Alexander Nagy 58.516

30 Vincent Murphy 58.875

31 Austin Cozadd 59.222

32 Kyle Dillin 1:00.978

33 Rene Garcia 1:02.162

34 Curren Thurman 1:02.688