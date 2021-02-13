ORLANDO ONE SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB HOLDS OUT!

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season moved to sunny Florida this week, although it wasn’t so sunny. Rain hit Camping World Stadium prior to the event, raising expectations of a muddy round seven. As it turned out, the track was a little rutty, but otherwise perfect for racing. Cooper Webb apparently loved the conditions as he held off relentless pressure from points leader Ken Roczen to claim his second win of the season. Another rider who put together a nearly perfect race was Jet Lawrence in the 250 East division. That championship will now be put on hold with Colt Nichols clinging to a slim points advantage over teammate Christian Craig. The next race at Orlando will be the kickoff of the 250 West riders. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
450 HEAT ONE
Shane McElrath made his debut in the 450 class a memorable one by taking the holeshot in heat one. Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin weren’t far behind, but McElrath was solid and fast. Cooper Webb and Dean Wilson were buried in the pack but making quick progress through the field. Halfway through, Tomac made his pass for the lead, but by then, Musquin had fallen several seconds behind. They finished with evenly spaced gaps through the top five. Webb caught up to sixth, but Dean Wilson would have to go to the LCQ.
1 Eli Tomac
2 Shane Mcelrath
3 Marvin Musquin
4 Joey Savatgy
5 Martin Davalos
6 Cooper Webb
7 Justin Brayton
8 Benny Bloss
9 Justin Bogle
10 Dean Wilson
11 Carlen Gardner
12 Kyle Chisholm
13 Joan Cros
14 Cade Clason
15 Aj Catanzaro
16 Jeremy Smith
17 Chris Howell
18 Scotty Wennerstrom
19 Ludovic Macler
20 Austin Politelli
450 HEAT TWO
Broc Tickle was the first man to the turn in heat two, but Ken Rozen and Adam Cianciarulo took over very quickly. Dylan Ferrandis was well outside the top 10. Through most of the race, Cianciarulo struggled to keep Roczen in sight, and was getting increasing pressure from Jason Anderson. Behind them, the battle between Vince Friese and Justin Barcia was getting a lot of attention from the crowd. Barcia made a pass without much drama in the last half of the heat. In front of that, Anderson passed Cianciarulo for second using a line that raised some eyebrows. It was later blocked off for the main event. The final ticket to the main went to Ferrandis, while Tickle would go to the LCQ.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Jason Anderson
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Justin Barcia
5 Malcolm Stewart
6 Vince Friese
7 Zach Osborne
8 Aaron Plessinger
9 Dylan Ferrandis
10 Broc Tickle
11 Fredrik Noren
12 Justin Starling
13 Adam Enticknap
14 Nick Schmidt
15 Brandon Hartranft
16 Vann Martin
17 Ronnie Stewart
18 Justin Rodbell
19 Deven Raper
20 Tyler Bowers
450 LCQ
1 Dean Wilson
2 Kyle Chisholm
3 Justin Starling
4 Fredrik Noren
5 Broc Tickle
6 Brandon Hartranft
7 Cade Clason
8 Joan Cros
9 Jeremy Smith
10 Ronnie Stewart
11 Aj Catanzaro
12 Ludovic Macler
13 Justin Rodbell
14 Carlen Gardner
15 Vann Martin
16 Chris Howell
17 Austin Politelli
18 Nick Schmidt
19 Tyler Bowers
20 Scotty Wennerstrom
21 Deven Raper
22 Adam Enticknap
450 MAIN EVENT
Zach Osborne pulled a monster holeshot over Justin Brayton, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb. Tomac was outside the top 10. Osborne looked good for a brief time before he made a mistake and let Brayton into the lead. Osborne then struggled to recover and immediately lost more spots to Roczen and Justin Barcia. Up front, Webb made the move of the race by passing both Roczen and Brayton in one turn. From that point on, Webb would never relinquish the lead, although Roczen never stopped applying pressure and hoping for the best. Barcia soon moved into third and made it a three-way battle for the lead. Then, just past the halfway mark, Barica made a mistake and lost third place to Osborne. Behind him, Tomac was hard at work with, mixing it up with the likes of Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, Marvin Musquin and Brayton. In the final laps of the race, Webb made a series of mistakes that gave Roczen new hope. The battle for the win came down to the last lap with Webb holding out over Roczen, Osborne and Barcia. Tomac could climb no farther forward than fifth.
1 Cooper Webb
2 Ken Roczen
3 Zach Osborne
4 Justin Barcia
5 Eli Tomac
6 Aaron Plessinger
7 Marvin Musquin
8 Jason Anderson
9 Malcolm Stewart
10 Adam Cianciarulo
11 Justin Brayton
12 Dean Wilson
13 Joey Savatgy
14 Benny Bloss
15 Vince Friese
16 Martin Davalos
17 Shane Mcelrath
18 Justin Bogle
19 Kyle Chisholm
20 Justin Starling
21 Fredrik Noren
22 Dylan Ferrandis
250 E HEAT ONE
Colt Nichols had an easy race in the first 250 heat. He took the lead early and quickly built up a decent cushion over Jo Shimoda. There was considerable drama back in the pack, but Lorenzo Camporese took the final transfer spot.
1 Colt Nichols
2 Jo Shimoda
3 Grant Harlan
4 Kevin Moranz
5 Logan Karnow
6 Joshua Osby
7 Hunter Sayles
8 Lane Shaw
9 Lorenzo Camporese
10 Devin Simonson
11 Devin Harriman
12 Jonah Geistler
13 Curren Thurman
14 Vincent Luhovey
15 Kyle Dillin
16 Vincent Murphy
17 Guillaume St-Cyr
250 E HEAT TWO
Maxwell Sanford got the best start in the second 250 heat, but Mitchell Oldenburg and Christian Craig passed him, quickly. Craig then passed Oldenburg and started pulling away. Before a full lap was complete, though, Craig came up short and flew over the bars. He got up cradling his wrist and went straight back to the pits. In the meantime, Jett Lawrence took over and started pulling away. By the end of the race, Lawrence had an 11-second lead over Oldenburg, who had another 15 seconds over Jeremy Hand.
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Mitchell Oldenburg
3 Jeremy Hand
4 Thomas Do
5 Joshua Varize
6 Maxwell Sanford
7 Hunter Schlosser
8 Wilson Fleming
9 Luke Neese
10 Scott Meshey
11 Mason Kerr
12 Chad Saultz
13 Alexander Nagy
14 Rene Garcia
15 Austin Cozadd
16 Bobby Piazza
17 Christian Craig
250 E LCQ
1 Christian Craig
2 Devin Simonson
3 Alexander Nagy
4 Scott Meshey
5 Devin Harriman
6 Vincent Luhovey
7 Mason Kerr
8 Jonah Geistler
9 Rene Garcia
10 Curren Thurman
11 Kyle Dillin
12 Chad Saultz
13 Austin Cozadd
14 Vincent Murphy
15 Bobby Piazza
16 Guillaume St-Cyr
250 E MAIN EVENT
Jett Lawrence was nursing a shoulder injury and Christian Craig was clearly riding in pain, setting up Colt Nichols for what might have been an easy win. It didn’t happen that way. Lawrence pulled the holeshot with Nichols and Craig following, and the top three never changed throughout the main. Nichols closed to within a second of Lawrence at the halfway mark, but it wouldn’t last as lappers began to play a part. Lawrence finished with a couple of seconds over Nichols, who was about 10 seconds in front of Craig. Jo Shimoda overcame a poor start to finish a distant fourth.
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Colt Nichols
3 Christian Craig
4 Jo Shimoda
5 Mitchell Oldenburg
6 Joshua Varize
7 Kevin Moranz
8 Joshua Osby
9 Hunter Schlosser
10 Logan Karnow
11 Devin Simonson
12 Luke Neese
13 Lane Shaw
14 Thomas Do
15 Alexander Nagy
16 Grant Harlan
17 Scott Meshey
18 Wilson Fleming
19 Maxwell Sanford
20 Lorenzo Camporese
21 Hunter Sayles
22 Jeremy Hand
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Adam Cianciarulo 50.711
2 Cooper Webb 50.719
3 Malcolm Stewart 51.044
4 Eli Tomac 51.060
5 Ken Roczen 51.106
6 Shane Mcelrath 51.152
7 Jason Anderson 51.423
8 Dean Wilson 51.700
9 Justin Barcia 51.872
10 Benny Bloss 51.880
11 Aaron Plessinger 51.883
12 Joey Savatgy 51.904
13 Dylan Ferrandis 51.943
14 Justin Bogle 51.967
15 Broc Tickle 52.029
16 Marvin Musquin 52.065
17 Zach Osborne 52.070
18 Martin Davalos 52.269
19 Vince Friese 52.570
20 Justin Brayton 53.043
21 Tyler Bowers 53.833
22 Kyle Chisholm 53.981
23 Justin Starling 54.011
24 Cade Clason 54.336
25 Nick Schmidt 54.426
26 Joan Cros 55.132
27 Adam Enticknap 55.191
28 Carlen Gardner 55.306
29 Fredrik Noren 55.618
30 Aj Catanzaro 55.632
31 Deven Raper 55.773
32 Ludovic Macler 55.783
33 Justin Rodbell 55.789
34 Jeremy Smith 55.887
35 Brandon Hartranft 56.217
36 Chris Howell 56.300
37 Ronnie Stewart 56.333
38 Scotty Wennerstrom 56.381
39 Vann Martin 56.464
40 Austin Politelli 56.490
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Theodore Pauli 56.576
42 Joshua Greco 57.461
43 Justin Rando 1:00.506
44 Aaron Leininger 1:01.571
250 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Christian Craig 52.422
2 Colt Nichols 52.710
3 Jett Lawrence 52.743
4 Jo Shimoda 53.019
5 Mitchell Oldenburg 53.871
6 Hunter Sayles 54.357
7 Thomas Do 54.475
8 Joshua Osby 54.575
9 Joshua Varize 54.965
10 Logan Karnow 55.036
11 Jeremy Hand 55.351
12 Grant Harlan 55.869
13 Bobby Piazza 56.166
14 Kevin Moranz 56.215
15 Luke Neese 56.334
16 Lane Shaw 56.411
17 Hunter Schlosser 56.501
18 Devin Simonson 57.107
19 Scott Meshey 57.143
20 Devin Harriman 57.176
21 Mason Kerr 57.515
22 Jonah Geistler 57.544
23 Chad Saultz 57.545
24 Vincent Luhovey 57.602
25 Maxwell Sanford 57.682
26 Lorenzo Camporese 57.820
27 Wilson Fleming 58.032
28 Guillaume St-Cyr 58.056
29 Alexander Nagy 58.516
30 Vincent Murphy 58.875
31 Austin Cozadd 59.222
32 Kyle Dillin 1:00.978
33 Rene Garcia 1:02.162
34 Curren Thurman 1:02.688
