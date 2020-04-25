OFF-ROAD TWO-STROKES ONLY: 2-STROKE THEATER

This week’s 2-Stroke Theater is all about off-road premix burning project bikes that have graced the pages of Dirt Bike Magazine. Our MotoFab Industries KX300, Pro Circuit YZ250, Vertex KTM300 and FMF CR250 are all ready for you. Just press play. Don’t miss the KX125 Raw video from our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine at the bottom of this post.

The head of our video department Travis Fant went out with our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine and shot this Kawasaki KX125 in the raw. ENJOY !