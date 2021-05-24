OFF-ROAD TESTING & TALES FROM THE TRAIL: PACKING • PRODUCTS • TESTING • HOW TO’S

This weeks Off-Road Testing & Tales from the trail has Ryan (Koch) testing (his determination and possible mental health) at the Last Dog Standing, along with packing for the trail and a few nick knacks for the off-roader.

We’re always looking to get weight out of our packs and while levers may not weigh much they take up space. Luckily the KTM airboxes are very roomy and you can relocate some spares onto the bike. Here are some levers stowed away in Ryan’s airbox.

Since the temperatures have been rising we have been heading for the timberline. After a winter in the high country you’re bound to come across fallen timber. While we’re not going to cut out a pine tree with a hand saw it is smart to carry one in case you need to make a re-route if you come face to face with a fallen tree that is too large to conquer. Ryan fits this saw behind his number plate or in the hydration pack. It’s paid for itself more times than we can remember. •

Ryan bolted on some Tugger Lift Straps for the Last Dog. While we’ve heard folks cackle about how ridiculous they are, yet every single TOP PRO at the event ran them. Tuggers have been used at Erzberg, Paris-Dakar, Last Dog Standing, King of the Motos, Last Man Standing, 24 Hours of Glen Helen, the ISDE, Romaniacs, and by racers and trail riders all over the world. The Tugger lift strap provides a convenient gripping point near the front or rear of your dirt bike. Most dirt bikes don’t have a place to grab that won’t toast your fingers or get your gloves all muddy. And sometimes you need to grab your bike in a hurry!

When you need to manhandle your steed, they are invaluable- as this rider shows us.

PACK IT

IS YOUR CARBURETED MACHINE RUNNING LIKE ITS SHOOTING DUCKS?

