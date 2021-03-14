OFF-ROAD TESTING & TALES FROM THE TRAIL: GASGAS 300 MODS•PRODS & GEAR

Dirt Bike Magazine’s ‘Off-Road Testing & Tales from the Trail’ is an ongoing look at the products and machines that we’re testing in the field. It may range from Dual Sport machines, to fuel-injected 2-strokes and from off-road slanted gear in the form of helmets, boots, and enduro jackets to Gummy tires and flat proofing your machine.

For the last few weeks we have been testing a number of products on the GasGas EC300. Certainly the machine is familiar as its DNA is all KTM, but there are a few nuances and some new products that we have fit onto the red steed, from ECU’s to new saddles, a modified fork to cockpit setup.

•