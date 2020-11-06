OFF-ROAD RACING 2020, WHO’S ON TOP: THE WRAP

The year 2020 is finally drawing to a close, and the various off road race championships that were postponed and rescheduled have, for the most part, played out. When the smoked cleared, most of the them had shortened schedules–but the good news we that they happened. There were some outright cancellations like the ISDE and the Virginia City GP, but the big championships took place or, in some cases, are taking place.

Each year about this time Dirt Bike names its list of the top 25 off-road riders riders in America, with the number one rider getting his name inscribed on the Caselli Cup. That story appears in the February print issue, but we are compiling the list of candidates right now. Going in , Kailub Russell is a clear favorite. He’s the winningest GNCC rider of all time and he wrapped up the 2020 title two rounds early. He also won the Full Gas Sprint Enduro championship. There’s one round left on the GNCC schedule, but Kailub will be skipping it for knee surgery. In 2021, he will ride select events with KTM factory support, but he will not contest the GNCC championship. The points (with one round remaining) appear below. Who will win the XC1 class in 2021? KTM is banking on Ben Kelley, while AmPro Yamaha has just made Steward Baylor a full-time team member.

GNCC XC1–ONE ROUND REMAINS

1 KAILUB RUSSELL 277

2 JOSH STRANG 216

3 JORDAN ASHBURN 173

4 CRAIG DELONG 157

5 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI 150

6 JONATHAN GIRROIR 146

7 GRANT BAYLOR 137

8 STEWARD BAYLOR JR 133

9 BENJAMIN KELLEY 132

10 CODY BARNES 113

11 LIAM DRAPER 102

12 LAYNE MICHAEL 83

13 JOSHUA TOTH 81

14 THORN DEVLIN 70

15 RYDER LAFFERTY 68

16 JONATHAN JOHNSON 62

17 RICKY RUSSELL 59

18 ANDREW DELONG 56

19 BRODY JOHNSON 41

20 LYNDON SNODGRASS 38

The XC2 championship is still up for grabs with three riders in the hunt. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Craig Delong has the lead, but AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski and Trail Jesters’ John Girrior can steal it in the final round. Both of those riders represent the up-and coming generation of ultra quick riders.

GNCC XC2–ONE ROUND REMAINS

1 CRAIG B DELONG 296

2 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI 285

3 JONATHAN GIRROIR 280

4 CODY J BARNES 211

5 LIAM DRAPER 194

6 THORN DEVLIN 145

7 JONATHAN T JOHNSON 141

8 RYDER LAFFERTY 134

9 BENJAMIN NELKO 111

10 JESSE ANSLEY 103

11 LYNDON SNODGRASS 99

12 BEN L PARSONS 94

13 SAMUEL EVANS 92

14 SIMON J JOHNSON 79

15 RYDER LEBLOND 64

16 TYLER J SORIANO 44

17 EVAN SMITH 39

18 HUNTER W NEUWIRTH 39

19 TEGAN R TEMPLE 31

20 TANNER MYERS 26

FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO PRO–FINAL

1 Kailub Russell 315

2 Layne Michael 254

3 Joshua Strang 191

4 Liam Draper 191

5 Jordan Ashburn 187

6 Steward Baylor 53

7 Ricky Russell 46

8 Tyler McSwain 44

9 Craig Delong 31

10 Benjamin Herrera 30

FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO PRO 2–FINAL

1 Johnny Girroir 265

2 Jesse Ansley 242

3 Ben Nelko 223

4 RJ Cook 181

5 Lyndon Snodgrass 149

6 Michael McLean 105

7 Ruy Barbosa 75

8 Samuel Evans 41

9 Ben Parsons 32

10 Will Riordan 32

Out west, Taylor Robert looks to successfully defend his WORCS Pro championship despite challenges from Dante Oliveira and Zach Bell. Robert has a 27-point lead with two rounds left. Dante Oliveira has proven he can go just as fast as Taylor and is now getting KTM factory support, even though he rides for the satellite RPM Racing team. Bell is fast, but suffered a number of breakdowns and injuries that took him out of contention.

WORCS PRO –TWO ROUNDS REMAIN

1 TAYLOR ROBERT 169

2 DANTE OLIVEIRA 142

3 AUSTIN WALTON 131

4 COLE MARTINEZ 117

5 TREVOR STEWART 109

6 JUSTIN SEEDS 102

7 RYAN SURRATT 94

8 TRAVIS DAMON 92

9 ZACH BELL 61

10 GIACOMO REDONDI 45

WORCS PRO 2 TWO ROUNDS REMAIN

1 MATEO OLIVEIRA 156

2 TALLON LAFOUNTAINE 147

3 MASON OTTERSBERG 101

4 TODD SIBELL 87

5 KAI AIELLO 86

6 JT BAKER 80

7 MATT MAPLE 65

8 MASON OLSON 63

9 COLTON AECK 58

10 HAYDEN FLOREZ 58

The National Grand Prix Championship has almost the same schedule as the AMA District 37 GP Series, but had one additional race in 2020. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Austin Walton held the lead through most of the year, but last weekend he was surpassed by Dante Oliveira. There are two round left, but Dante and Austin will have to contend with a healthy Zach Bell, who beat them both last week.

NGPC PRO –TWO ROUNDS REMAIN

1 DANTE OLIVEIRA 154

2 AUSTIN WALTON 152

3 TREVOR STEWART 140

4 COLE MARTINEZ 130

5 DALTON SHIREY 112

6 ZACH BELL 90

7 PRESTON CAMPBELL 75

8 JUSTIN SEEDS 74

9 RYAN SURRATT 73

10 NOAH GERKE 47

The Pro 2 class in the NGPC series can go in a number of different ways. Mason Ottersberg was the points leader until he was hurt last week. That left JP Alvarez to take over, although the last race was taken by national motocross Colton Aeck. There are at least four riders who can take the title in the last two rounds.

NGPC PRO 2–TWO ROUNDS REMAIN

1 JP ALVAREZ 144

2 MATEO OLIVEIRA 138

3 MASON OTTERSBERG 130

4 TALLON LA FOUNTAINE 128

5 TYLER LYNN 116

5 THOMAS DUNN 96

7 SHANE LOGAN 57

8 AUSTIN SERPA 49

9 ARTURO SALAS JR 43

10 CLAY HENGEVELD 54

How wild is it that Grant Baylor is the top man in the National Enduro Championship? He only has to finish fifth in the final round and he will win the title for the start-up FactoryONE Sherco team. His main competition is his brother Steward, who started the year on Sherco as well. Steward had a falling out with his bosses at Sherco and then returned to the series on a Kawasaki, then a Yamaha to make a late-season run at the championship. It will definitely be a Baylor on top when it’s over.

NATIONAL ENDURO –ONE ROUND REMAINS

1 Grant Baylor 188

2 Steward Baylor Jr 167

3 Josh Toth 163

4 Ben Kelley 152

5 Ryder Lafferty 116

6 Thorn Devlin 106

7 Cody Barnes 101

8 Craig Delong 92

9 Vincent Smith 63

10 Thad Duvall 60

It all came down to the final Hare and Hound of the year. Dalton Shirey came out ahead of veteran David Kamo for the win in a series that saw them tied with 150 points apiece. Shirey had taken four wins in the seven-race series, though, so the title went his way.

NATIONAL HARE & HOUND FINAL

1 Dalton Shirey 155

2 David Kamo 155

3 Joseph Wasson 127

4 Zane Roberts 122

5 Jacob Argubright 114

6 Preston Campbell 109

7 Axel Pearson 88

8 Cole Conatser 75

9 Ryan Smith 64

10 Corbin Eatherton 43

The entire 2020 EnduroCross series took place in a matter of days at Glen Helen Raceway. Covid 19 hit that series especially hard because of the unavailability of arenas, so the series was held outdoor for Fox Sports1 TV cameras and a limited audience. Three riders set themselves apart: defending champion Colton Haaker, former champ Cody Webb and newly hired Red Bull KTM rider Trystan Hart. Colton won three events, Hart won two and Webb won one. No one else was really in the hunt.

ENDUROCROSS

1 COLTON HAAKER 139

2 CODY WEBB 131

3 TRYSTAN HART 130

4 COOPER ABBOTT 105

5 CORY GRAFFUNDER 90

6 NOAH KEPPLE 88

7 MAX GERSTON 85

8 TY CULLINS 68

9 WILLIAM RIORDAN 67

10 RYDER LEBLOND 61

Somehow SCORE has managed to hold most of its planned races, and Justin Morgan has been the glue that held the SLR team together. Mark Samuels and Justin Jones were both injured at different times. The Baja 1000 has yet to be held, and that will be the big one.

SCORE PRO MOTO UNLIMITED__ONE RACE REMAINS

1. Mark Samuels, /Justin Morgan/Justin Jones 95

2. Santiago Creel/Brandon Prieto/Eric Yorba 89

3. Colton Udal/Nic Garvin/ 85

BEST IN THE DESERT PRO

1 Ricky Brabec 90

2 Nic Garvin 86

3 Cole Canaster 79

4 Jason Parsons 74

5 Wyatt Brittner

The Top 25 riders are historically revealed on Dirt Bike‘s social media channels on January first each year, which precedes the February issue by a week or so. Nothing is written in stone yet, so if you would like to provide your input, drop an email to [email protected]

