NO ISDE FOR 2020

The FIM Today announced that the International Six Day Enduro, originally sceduled to be held in Italy next fall, will not take place. Although the official language uses the term “postponed” rather than canceled, the event is said to be run in the same period of 2020 in Italy. The official press release follows.

Following in-depth discussions between the FIM, FMI and the local organising committee of the 2020 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) and the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) in relation to the ongoing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the associated restrictions, it has been decided to postpone the events until the same period in 2021.

Whilst the ISDE was not due to take place until late August early September of this year – between Lombardy and Piedmont, Italy – there are many influencing factors that made it necessary to take a decision sooner rather than later regarding the 95th edition of what remains the oldest event in the FIM international calendar.

The annual off-road event attracts several hundred competitors from more than thirty countries around the World each year, all of whom which have to commit to extensive travel and logistic plans several months in advance of the ISDE.

Moreover, the ISDE demands many months of forward planning and work to prepare many hundred of kilometres of course, all of which rely on the permission of the various local authorities and stakeholders.

With this in mind the FIM, FMI and the local organising committee decided that in the best interest of all parties, and to ensure that the ISDE continues to hold it place as one of the most important events in the off-road calendar that all early decision to postpone the event was the right and proper action.

The 95th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro will now take place from 30th August to 4th September 2021 with the 5th edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy from 2nd to 4th September, between Lombardy and Piedmont in Italy.

Please note all 2020 pre-entry fees will be refunded in due course.

Details regarding 2021 entries will be released in the coming months,

as and when further information is available and it appropriate to do so.

A keen supporter of the ISDE, FIM President Jorge Viegas explained: “The FIM along with its stakeholders have had to take many difficult decisions over recent weeks as we adapt to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and the impact it is having on various countries around the World. Postponing the ISDE was not a decision that we have taken easily, as we know how important it is to riders from a large number of nations and to the various national federations too. However, thanks to the great co-operation of the FMI and the local organising committee we feel we have taken the correct step to be fair to all concerned and to ensure we can celebrate a great 95th edition of the ISDE in Italy in 2021. At this present time the FIM and the wider motorcycling family continue to offer their support to ensure that everyone affected by COVID19 remains safe and well during this tough period.”

FMI President Giovanni Copioli expanded: “Due to the Covid-19 outbreak health emergency, we must take this difficult decision. Postponing the 2020 FIM ISDE to next year shows that we care about the riders’ health. We were always very pleased to have the opportunity to host 2020 FIM ISDE – the most prestigious Enduro event – in Italy, but at the moment this is the right decision. I am thankful to the FIM and its President, Mr. Jorge Viegas, for the support and to the organising committee for the hard work. We are already looking to the 2021 FIM ISDE in Italy: the event will be even more exciting!”

The FIM Enduro Commission Director, John Collins added: “We all appreciate how difficult and disappointing this decision has been for the organisers and Italian Federation and they have our complete understanding. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Italy and all our other colleagues and enthusiasts at this time. We are confident when this terrible pandemic is over Italy will produce an unforgettable edition of the ISDE in 2021.”

Speaking on behalf of the local organising committee Giorgio Bandoli, Valter Carbone and Edoardo Zucca issued a joint statement: “Due to the serious situation that occurred on Italian territory and in the world, some time ago we had already started discussions with FIM and FMI to monitor the coronavirus pandemic as it was evolving. After the recent news, the shared decision of this postponement is absolutely necessary and must be done also in respect to victims of this tragedy.”

“It will be next year that, with the strength and energy that support us since the first days of this extraordinary project, we want to organise the 95th edition of ISDE, hoping that it will be able to contribute positively to the complete return of the meeting between people all over the world and offer a renewed energy to the tourism sector. We thank the FIM and FMI for the strong support provided in this very difficult moment.”