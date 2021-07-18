NIHILO CONCEPTS: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

Nihilo Concepts makes a wide variety of machined parts, but they also produce a ton of products that aren’t CNC-machined. Check out these three hot items from Nihilo Concepts.

RUN COOL BRAKE PISTON: The new Nihilo Run Cool brake pistons are designed to be stronger than stock and provide exceptional cooling performance with less brake drag. Most OEM calipers pistons are made from aluminum that just cannot hold up to the heat and extreme demands of serious racing. When they get hot, the aluminum will distort, causing loss of hydraulic pressure and brake failure. Nihilo’s Run Cool pistons limit the area that boiling-hot hydraulic fluid is able to come in contact with the piston, leaving two-thirds of the piston volume in open air with breather holes to enhance the cooling ability. Cooler pistons improve piston retraction, eliminating brake drag. The stock pistons are hollow and shaped like a cup. They hold the boiling-hot brake fluid with no way of cooling them off, and this is why OEM pistons warp and distort, causing all kinds of brake issues. Run Cool pistons are made from a proprietary blend of stainless steel, making them much stronger than the aluminum pistons, eliminating brake fade late in the race.

Retail price: $59.99

LEVER GRIP: Nihilo Concepts, the originator of Factory Frame grip tape, now offers a new product that provides the perfect grip to your levers. Nihilo’s Lever grip is a rubberized shrink material with traction strips built in, so when applied, it gives you confidence and just the right amount of grip to your brake and clutch levers. This proprietary material is thin and very strong so you won’t even notice it’s there, but you will get a much better feel on your levers, even in wet, muddy and cold conditions. The Lever grip only adds about the thickness of a few human hairs and forms to a perfect fit when heated. The kit comes with two textured shrink tubes—one for the front brake and one for the clutch lever. They start out at about 3⁄4 inches, so they will fit over almost every lever on the market, but they will shrink down to tighten up against the lever and provide unbelievable gripping surface without adding thickness.

Retail price: $9.99 per set

SOS BUTTON: The Nihilo Concepts SOS button solves a problem that is fast becoming an issue on electric-start dirt bikes without kick-starters. The SOS is a “Secondary On Switch” that can be mounted in a safe and protected location on the bike, so if your OEM start button is ripped off or damaged, all you need to do is reach for the Nihilo SOS and you’re back in action.

Retail price: $69.99

For more on the entire line of Nihilo Concepts products go to www.nihiloconcepts.com