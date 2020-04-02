NEW DATE SET FOR 2020 VIRGINIA CITY GP

The organizers of the Virginia City GP have set a new date for the 2020 edition of the race, which will be the 49th. Along with the date change, there will be several changes. The following is the letter the club sent to vendors and sponsors:

As Americans, we recognize these are trying times, unprecedented in modern history. But like all storms or hardships, they run their course, the sun comes out and our lives return. Motorcycle racing is one of the activities we all share a unique passion as participants, spectators and supporters. As we continue to “Ride it Out”*, our collective lives will return to normal once the COVID-19 virus is contained and it will be time to go racing again.

For the 49th Annual Virginia City Grand Prix, that time is now set for August 29-30, 2020 !

The Virginia City Motorcycle Club (VCMC) is pleased to announce the 49th Virginia City Grand Prix has been rescheduled and will be held on August 29-30, 2020 and feature the following changes:

The Starting grid will be on C St, but returns to the traditional south start.

No racing through town. All race activities will be in close proximity to town.

The 2020 pit area returns to the area adjacent to the Train Museum on E St.

Vendor area will be located across the pits on E St in the Silverland Parking area.

Friday night street party starting at 5:00pm August 28, 2020.

There are many more opportunities to add to an event like this during summer months and we are committed to delivering a very special event for everyone involved. Many more details to follow, including our local media advertising schedule.

Thank you again, and we look forward to seeing you and your friends this August. Until then, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me directly via email or my cell at (310) 721-7865

Sincerely,

The entire Virginia City Motorcycle Club.