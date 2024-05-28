NEW 2025 GAS GAS TWO-STROKE MODELS ANNOUNCED: THE MC LINE-UP IS GROWING

We are getting our first official look at the 2025 Gas Gas MX line-up and much to our surprise the have two new 2-stroke models coming in just a few months with a 300cc and 150cc MX models. The video below shows all of the new models and returning models in action. Check out the official release of photos and information directly from Gas Gas below:

“We rounded up our gnarliest riders, shipped them out to Spain, and let them loose on our 2025 MX line-up! From 2-stroke to 4-stroke, including the all-new MC 150 and MC 300, it’s safe to say the squad loved their day going FULL GAS.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Technical Highlights – 2025 MC models

Revised frame – Re-engineered for improved cornering while remaining stable at speed.

New motor mounts – Now with cut-outs for improved chassis flex.

New SKF linkage seals and smaller bolt – Leads to a smoother shock performance and saves weight.

New suspension settings – Adapted to complement all of the chassis updates.

New graphics – With GASGAS in bold black letters for a fresh twist to our usual styling.

New intake snorkel – A stronger design prevents air deformation for maximum power at all times.

New fuel tank support – Holds the tank securely in place and prevents frame wear.

Updated die-cast aluminum swingarm – Low in weight, strong, and lightly machined to improve the durability of the chain slider.

Updated rear brake pedal and caliper – Improving durability for continued performance.

WP XACT front fork – Adjustable by hand and features a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings.

WP XACT rear shock – Light and offering 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock is designed for maximum comfort and performance.

Aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each dirt bike.

All-red bodywork – With large contact areas so riders can grip the bike better for ultimate control.

Hour meter – Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintaining their bike.

Forged triple clamps – Feature a steering stem engineered to offer the perfect amount of flex for maximum comfort.

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch – As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times.

BRAKTEC brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS as well as the calipers front and rear.

NEKEN handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend that’s unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed. There’s a big bar pad for extra safety too.

Footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to GASGAS footpegs! They help keep your feet where they need to be in all conditions.

Throttle body injection with premix for 2-strokes – Throttle Body Injection means the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.

Electronic exhaust control for 2-strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the electronic powervalve helps create maximum power.

Unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to ensure each bike handles like a dream.

Map Select Switch – Our MC 125 and new MC 150 are already equipped with one, but by adding a Map Select Switch from our Technical Accessories range to any of our 4-strokes, the riding experience is taken to new levels! With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding it to our MC 250 or MC 300, you’ll get the choice of two different engine maps.

Connectivity Unit Offroad – Available as Technical Accessories for all 4-strokes, once paired with a smartphone and the GASGAS+ app, riders can easily personalize engine performance and so much more!