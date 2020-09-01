NEVADA 200 TRAIL RIDE ENTRIES ALMOST GONE!

“Attention All You Hard Core Trail riders: The 36th Annual 2020 Nevada 200 Trail ride is just around the corner scheduled for Oct. 9-11 in Caliente, Nevada. The Nevada 200 rates as one of the best organized trail rides that we have been lucky enough to attend and due to Covid-19 was rescheduled from its traditional April date to a fall date for the first time ever. The area around Caliente is one of our favorite places to ride with an amazing variety of high desert single track and two-track trails. With the fall colors (and cooler temps) you can count that Team Dirt Bike Magazine will be there in full force. Entries are still open. If you want to ride one of the best organized trailrides on the planet visit www.harden-offroad.com or call Scot Harden at 951-491-1819.