NATIONAL GRAND PRIX SERIES, ROUND 7 RESULTS

Precision Concept Kawasaki’s Zach Bell has had a rough year so far. After establishing himself as the man to beat  in the initial races of the National Grand Prix Championship Series, he suffered a run of mechanical failures and DNFs. Then the series took an unscheduled Covid-19 hiatus, and just when racing was to resume, he broke his collarbone. For round seven, which was organized the the Prospectors MC and held at Glen Helen Raceway, Bell made it clear that he’s officially back. He got the holeshot and led every lap.

Dante Oliveira now holds the points lead in the 2020 National GP Championship.

The battle for the 2020 championship, in the meantime, was playing out behind him. Rockstar Husqvarna rider Austin Walton had been leading the standings by a scant five points over RPM Racing’s Dante Oliveira, but Walton got a so-so start while Oliveira was up in second. After the first lap was in the books, Walton was up to fourth behind Bell, Oliveira and  SLR’s Trevor Stewart. Throughout the race, the top four never changed places, but it was a different story for fifth on back. Eventually, SLR’s Cole Matinez overcame challenges from Ryan Surratt, Dalton Shirey and Giacomo Redoni to finish fifth. The landscape of the championship chase changed with Oliveira taking the lead position, with 159 points to Walton’s 152. There are two rounds remaining, both of which will take place in November.

After winning the first two races of the year, Zach bell suffered a run of bad luck. Now he’s back up to speed.
2019 Pro Champion Trevor Stewart is third in the points and maintains a distant chance of repeating his title with two rounds left.

The Pro 2 race had a constantly changing picture. Cole Zeller and Chance Fullerton were up front early in the game, Then Tallon LaFountaine came through with Mateo Olivieira and Tyler Lynn close behind. About halfway through the race, LaFountaine broke a rear hub and national motocross pro Colton Aeck arrived to mix it up with the off-road guys. There were several lead changes on each lap, but eventually, Aeck emerged with his first off-road win. Lynn and Oliveira were within 8 seconds at the finish.

Colton Aeck earned his first off-road win in the Pro 2 class.

Of all the sportsmen who raced over the weekend, the most notable was five-time GNCC champion Rodney Smith, who won the over-50 Expert class.  The over 40 and over 30 experts were both topped by Dirt Bike Magazine’s Managing Editor Mark Tilley. For full results, go to www.ngpcseries.com.

After earning the National Hare and Hound championship the previous weekend, Dalton Shirey celebrated with a sixth place in the pro class at Glen Helen.
Mateo Oliveira was third and remains in contention for the Pro 2 title.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag