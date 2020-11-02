NATIONAL GRAND PRIX SERIES, ROUND 7 RESULTS

Precision Concept Kawasaki’s Zach Bell has had a rough year so far. After establishing himself as the man to beat in the initial races of the National Grand Prix Championship Series, he suffered a run of mechanical failures and DNFs. Then the series took an unscheduled Covid-19 hiatus, and just when racing was to resume, he broke his collarbone. For round seven, which was organized the the Prospectors MC and held at Glen Helen Raceway, Bell made it clear that he’s officially back. He got the holeshot and led every lap.

The battle for the 2020 championship, in the meantime, was playing out behind him. Rockstar Husqvarna rider Austin Walton had been leading the standings by a scant five points over RPM Racing’s Dante Oliveira, but Walton got a so-so start while Oliveira was up in second. After the first lap was in the books, Walton was up to fourth behind Bell, Oliveira and SLR’s Trevor Stewart. Throughout the race, the top four never changed places, but it was a different story for fifth on back. Eventually, SLR’s Cole Matinez overcame challenges from Ryan Surratt, Dalton Shirey and Giacomo Redoni to finish fifth. The landscape of the championship chase changed with Oliveira taking the lead position, with 159 points to Walton’s 152. There are two rounds remaining, both of which will take place in November.

The Pro 2 race had a constantly changing picture. Cole Zeller and Chance Fullerton were up front early in the game, Then Tallon LaFountaine came through with Mateo Olivieira and Tyler Lynn close behind. About halfway through the race, LaFountaine broke a rear hub and national motocross pro Colton Aeck arrived to mix it up with the off-road guys. There were several lead changes on each lap, but eventually, Aeck emerged with his first off-road win. Lynn and Oliveira were within 8 seconds at the finish.

Of all the sportsmen who raced over the weekend, the most notable was five-time GNCC champion Rodney Smith, who won the over-50 Expert class. The over 40 and over 30 experts were both topped by Dirt Bike Magazine’s Managing Editor Mark Tilley. For full results, go to www.ngpcseries.com.