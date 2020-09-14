NATIONAL GP CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES RESUMES, NEW PLACE, NEW WINNER

The young National Grand Prix Championship series was only three rounds into its second year when the world was put on hold with the outbreak of Covid-19. That forced the NGPC organizers to rethink the season, just like every other sporting organization. The result was the incorporation of a new venue and the organization’s first trip to Idaho. Cache Valley MX park has been having notable success in the Northwest, drawing big crowds for RMX motocross and other events. By extending the existing motocross track with several miles of grass track and a freshly-cut cornfield corridor, Cache Valley was able to create an offbeat GP track unlike anything else previously seen in the series.

The Pro class of the previous round was won by Rockstar Husqvarna’s Austin Walton, who capitalized on Zach Bell’s breakdown. Bell had won the two previous rounds, but had to surrender his point lead to Walton. Bell’s misfortunes continued with the resumption of racing, as he was unable to attend Cache Valley due to a practice injury. That left Walton to deal with the likes of 2019 champion Trevor Stewart, RPM Racing’s Dante Oliveira, SLR’s Cole Martinez, Ryan Surratt and Dalton Shirey. Early in the race, Oliveira got out front, but he could not escape from Walton and Stewart. The three of them were nose to tail with Martinez occasionally sticking a wheel into the fray. Eventually Oliveira managed to get about 15 seconds ahead, but gave it all away when he made his gas stop. That put Stewart in control, but then he had to refuel, and that restored the previous order. Once all the pit stops were complete, the battle for the lead really got hot. On the final lap, Oliveira and Stewart were closer than ever, but Stewart was unable to seal the deal before the flag fell. Third place went to Walton ahead of Martinez, Shirey and Preston Campbell.

The Pro 2 class was a race-long battle between Nick Stover, Tallon LaFountaine, Mason Ottersberg and Tyler Lynn. Stover led in the early laps, but had a number of problems halfway through the race. In the end, it was Lynn in front with just a few seconds over LaFountaine and Ottersberg. For full results to go NGPCseries.com.