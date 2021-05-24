NATIONAL ENDURO VIDEO REPORT: DRAGON’S BACK

 

KLM/Milwaukee/GasGas’ Grant Baylor got revenge on his brother, AmPro Yamaha rider Steward Baylor, by holding off his older sibling in the sixth and final test to win this weekend’s Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington, Virginia.

