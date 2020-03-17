NATIONAL ENDURO, NATIONAL HARE & HOUND POSTPONED

Two more National Championship level events have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the Coronavirus. Both the National Hare & Hound scheduled for March 21-22 in Murphy, Idaho, and the National Enduro set for March 22 in Turkey, Texas will not be run. The following statements are from their organizers.

NATIONAL ENDURO

With the escalation of the corona virus over recent days and further restrictions by federal and state authorities, the NEPG has decided that it is in the best interest of riders, their families and all others involved to postpone the Caprock National Enduro.

With the Corona Virus being wide spread and many riders and their families traveling though many states across the country with varying levels of travel restrictions, along with more and more amenities being shut down, we feel it would be best to postpone the event to a later date. It is the goal of the NEPG along with dedicated clubs that we work with to have a fun and safe event where we can share camaraderie as a group of fellow motorcyclists.

We are working with the Post Enduro Association, TSCEC and RMEC to find an open date to reschedule the event and will release that along with refund information when it becomes available.

NATIONAL HARE & HOUND

Hello fellow racers,

It is with our great displeasure to inform you that this weekends race in Murphy, ID will be cancelled and rescheduled. This decision was made by Dirt Inc. after a discussion with Owyhee County in regards to mass gatherings and the COVID-19 Virus. We are working with the club in regards to refunds and a new race date which will be announced soon however we just wanted to get the word out to you guys as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.