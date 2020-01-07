MX REVIVAL CR250 PROJECT STAGE 1: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we give a look at the start of our Honda CR250 build with MX Revival. This thing is definitely in need of TLC. We have 2-Stroke Theater packed with green machines for your viewing pleasure this week and don’t miss an exclusive link to our SLR Honda CR250 build at the bottom of this post.

This is how they all look in the beginning . Well maybe not this bad! There is definitely a lot of work that has to be done here.

It runs! It makes some unexplained noises that are a little scary but hopefully its nothing major.

The seat cover has seen better days just like the rest of the bike as you can see.

Smashed pipe, bent radiators, faded plastics, oil leaks and funny engine noises. Yep sounds like a good start to a project to us.

This machine is now in the hands of Charlie at MX Revival and we can’t wait to see what he can do. Stay tuned for more.

2-STROKE THEATER

