MX REVIVAL 1990 CR500 PROJECT UPDATE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you a behind the scenes look at our Honda CR500 project with MX Revival appropriately named “Ping King”. We continue the 500cc theme with our 1995 500cc Shootout featuring “The Man” himself Roger DeCoster and we wrap it all up with an exclusive look at our Husqvarna CR500 build.

With our 1990 CR500 fully broken down, we were able to hand our main frame and subframe over to Apex Factory Services for fresh powdercoat. Apex services the average joe, all the way to pros like Robbie Madisson, Mike Mason. Apex will handle a large majority of the special coatings on this build.

Here are the triple clamps in the middle of being cleaned up and having the casting flashes removed. Cant wait to see the finished product from Charles and his crew.

Check out the video above of Charles Vapor Blasting our T1000 and Ping King projects.

The engine will be completely dismantled and the cases cleaned up. Here is a before look at our CR500 power plant.

Notice the OEM black paint has been removed from the cases. A new coating will be applied by the crew at Apex. and the cylinder will get cleaned up in MX Revivals Raptor Vapor Blasting machine.

Our damaged cylinder was refreshed and now sports a beautiful cross hatched bore. Ready to Ping again!

Check out this awesome complete teardown of our 1990 CR500 by Charles at MX Revival.

