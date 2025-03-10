MUD & RAIN IN TALLADEGA GNCC SERIES TAKES A TOLL ON THE RIDERS

MUD & RAIN IN TALLADEGA GNCC ENDURO SERIES // TAKES A TOLL ON THE RIDERS & DIRT BIKES

The 3rd round of the GNCC Off-road Enduro Series was held in Talladega, Alabama. The event was challenging for the racers as they had to navigate through the rain and mud for the three-hour race. It was the Kawasaki rider of Steward Baylor that came out on top in the XC1 class with Grant Davis from the XC2 class coming in 2nd overall.

Overall Race Results:

1. Steward Baylor XC1

2. Grant Davis XC2

3. Craig Delong XC1

4. Michael Witkowsi XC1

5. Cody Barnes XC2

6. Angus Riordan XC2

7. Ben Kelly XC1

8. Chase Landers 250 A

9. Liam Draper XC2

10. Kailub Russell XC1

GNCC Coverage Sponsors:

FXR Racing: www.fxrracing.com

D.I.D Chains: www.didchain.com