MR. KNOW-IT-ALL: TRAIL RIDING DOs & DON’Ts

GLUG OR SPRAY

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

With all of the air filter oils on the market, is it better to use spray-on or pour-on filter oil? Everybody says spray-on oils aren’t as potent. It seems much more efficient to spray on the filter oil than glugging it onto the foam.

Bob Zarco

Via [email protected]

Each type of oil, whether it’s spray-on or pour-on, is equally potent if used properly. I’ve had good luck with Maxima FFT pour-on filter treatment and Fab 1 spray-on. With either product, you should completely saturate the filter so the oil penetrates all the way through the foam. If you use the pour-on oil, it will naturally soak the filter as you massage the oil into the foam. If you’re using the spray-on oil, you don’t want to just gingerly spray the filter and call it good. This isn’t body spray. You want to spray the filter inside and out, enough so that the oil is going to penetrate all the way into the foam. With both, massage it into the foam and check for bare spots. I usually soak the filter really well, massage it into the entire foam filter, and then let it sit for at least a 1/2 hour. I use paper towels to squeeze out the excess.

FUEL-INJECTED RE-FUELS

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

Just about every weekend we have a good group trail ride, and the loops are usually between 35 and 50 miles. For off-road bikes equipped with a larger gas tank, this is no problem. And in the past, if someone ran out of gas, we’d just pull a gas line and fill an empty water bottle, transferring the gas to the rider who needed it. But, today, our group is 95-percent fuel-injected bikes, even the two-strokes! How do you borrow gas from a bike that doesn’t have a gas line?

Sorry for the lame question, but every weekend one of our guys with a small tank either runs out or forces us to cut the ride short because he’s running low.

Mark Monatt

Via [email protected]

Honestly, I find this quite irritating. It’s rude that he isn’t self-sufficient enough to tote the gas he needs to complete the group ride. Naturally, I do get the gripes of fitting a big tank on a machine that it’s not designed for. On many motocrossers, a larger fuel cell will be wider and many times taller at the seat junction. The rider will have more trouble getting forward on the machine and have to fight the bulbous ergonomics. Tell him to pack a siphon or length of fuel hose so he can borrow from someone who had the audacity to carry enough fuel!

MUD DRAMA

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

Every year when it starts raining, all of my friends love to go out and ride in the mud. I kind of like it, but it does make my bike feel like I’m riding my dad’s John Deere mower, and the worst part is cleaning it. I ride a Honda, and I could change its name to “Mud Magnet.” I hate sounding like a sniveler, but is there any way of keeping the gunk off my bike? It just gets roached when I take it out.

Herb Lower

Via [email protected]

No.