CARE AND FEEDING OF GRAPHICS: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

DUDE, MY GRAPHICS ARE ROACHED!

I just bought new graphics, and they’re already looking rough! They’re high quality. How can I get these black smudges off? I believe they’re from my boots.

Mitchell from Arkansas

Well, Mitchell, I could be answering some mundane queries concerning global warming or genetic alterations that inspire the growth of cancer cells, but, hey, let’s focus on your graphics. I contacted a former factory motocross team manager and asked how his mechanics deal with this horrifying dilemma. Goose Gosselaar, formerly Ryan Dungey’s mechanic, uses elbow grease, clean rags and contact cleaner to get rid of the pesky boot garfs. Rene Zapata, James Stewart’s Suzuki mechanic, used Acetone. Acetone is a good solvent for many plastics. It is used for tool cleaning and as a heavy-duty degreaser for preparing metal prior to painting. Wear plastic gloves and eye protection, as Acetone can cause mild skin irritation and moderate-to-severe eye irritation. Decal Works has clear protectors called Graphic Guards that will double the life of your graphics, too.

