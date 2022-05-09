BETA SHOCK BODY: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

My 2021 Beta 250RR Race Edition’s rear shock literally came apart at the top of the shock body. I notice there is a seam where it broke. All of the oil had blown out of it in the process. What could have caused this?

Harvey Monatt

via [email protected]

This is an unusual missive, so we put in a call to the Beta tech folks:

“There are rare instances when tightening down the lock ring on the Sachs damper after re-setting the spring tension can inadvertently twist the shock body, causing the two body pieces to come apart. My suggestion is this: when you lock down on the top ring, snug it by hand. Hold the lower ring in place (with the proper adjustment tool or a large set of channel lock pliers) and carefully set the top lock ring with a gentle tap with a punch. You want it to wedge into the lower ring, but you do not want the lower ring to twist as you set the top ring.”

FOR AN ARCHIVE OF MR. KNOW-IT-ALL QUESTIONS AND SOLUTIONS, CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW: