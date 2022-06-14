MOTOWHIPS “CHAIN REACTION” MC250 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give everyone the first look at the latest creation from Justin Myerson and the crew at Motowhips. Here is “Chain Reaction” a Gas Gas MC250 built to race this years Mammoth Mountain Motocross. We keep the theme of Motowhips machines going in our 2-Stroke Behind The Build section with the complete story on an insane KX125 project.

This bike has it all. Titanium, Carbon Fiber, Billet Hubs, Polished parts, specialty coatings, custom parts and top of the line suspension.

Up close with the P3 Carbon skid plate.

The Nihilo Concepts pegs are about as factory looking as you can get.

The Motowhips power valve covers are now available to the public and come with titanium hardware.

The engine has external specialty coatings and internal polishings and hand picked aftermarket items like a Hinson clutch, VForce intake, Samco silicone radiator hoses and Bill’s Pipes exhaust.

The Bills Carbon Fiber silencer got some extra love with a polish treatment.

This power-plant is a work of art.

Carbon Fiber engine mounts and Metec Titanium hardware.

Don’t worry this is just the beginning of coverage on “Chain Reaction” ! Stay Tuned for more.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

We have built a lot of project bikes with Justin Myerson from Motowhips over the years and are always blown away with each bike. This KX125 is Justin’s personal bike and took almost two years to build in between working on customer builds. It features an updated KX250 four-stroke front end with a mounting kit using a newer four-stroke gas tank, subframe and modified airbox, allowing the use of newer plastics and changing the overall look. Motowhips worked with other industry-leading fabricators to come up with a kit that allows newer KX four-stroke plastics to be used on this early 2000s KX two-stroke.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR MORE