MINNEAPOLIS SUPERCROSS: PRESS DAY RAW VIDEO

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season has gone east. The Minneapolis round is this weekend and the riders have already taken to the track for the first time. This will be the first time that the Eastern 250 riders will see competition in 2022, so watch as riders like Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin are shaking out the cobwebs. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
