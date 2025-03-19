MERCHANTS OF ADVENTURE // Dual Sport & Adventure Bike Product Guide

The dual-sport and adventure bike market is exploding in popularity on all fronts, but the biggest impact the Dirt Bike Magazine staff has seen lately is in the aftermarket accessory department. So many industry leading companies are producing items for this segment that we decided to compile a list of said items that you might want to add to your shopping cart.

KLIM EDGE GOGGLES





The Edge Off-Road goggles are designed to deliver maximum field of view, undistorted optical perfection and tireless fog resistance. This frame-less design features a massive field of view, providing increased awareness and confidence through intense conditions. By injection molding the cylindrical, ultra-HD lens, Klim also achieves virtually perfect optical clarity. The multidensity frame comfortably seals out the elements, and the frame cutouts accommodate glasses if needed. The locking magnetic quick-release mechanism is intuitive and secure. The bottom line is, the Edge is designed to be the most functional off-road goggle available.

Price: $139.99

Contact: www.klim.com

THOR RANGE OFF-ROAD JACKET





The all-new Range jacket has been built from the pegs up, and designed for all-day comfort with flexible Dura-Motion material for internal and external waterproofing, quilted thermal liners, strategic ventilation system, and D-3O impact padding in key areas. Available in a variety of sizes and colorway options.

Price: $329.95

Contact: www.thormx.com

DUBYA ADV/DUAL-SPORT WHEELSETS





Dubya USA is now offering complete wheelset upgrades for most popular adventure and dualsport bikes on the market. Each set features Haan hubs in a variety of colors, and your choice of Excel or D.I.D rims also come in a variety of colors. The 21-, 19-, 18- and 17-inch rim sizes are available with blackanodized wheel spacers, brake rotor and sprocket bolts included.

Price: Contact for pricing

Contact: www.dubyausa.com

NELSON-RIGG HURRICANE DUAL-SPORT SADDLE BAGS





Nelson Rigg’s dual-sport saddle bag system uses a hook-and-loop mounting system with tension buckles for secure mounting to the motorcycle with a main compartment measuring 17 × 7 × 9 inches (length/width/height) to hold approximately 14 liters. Each bag features heat-welded seams, quick-release buckles, heavy-duty UV-treated PVC tarpaulin construction, and backed by a lifetime warranty.

Price: $179.95

Contact: www.nelsonrigg.com

AIROH COMMANDER 2 HELMET





Designed to always be ready for any adventure, the Airoh Commander 2 helmet can be transformed into three different configurations to be reactive when facing everyday adventure and dual-sport rides. Available in full carbon or carbon composite shells with ventilation systems designed to optimize during wind tunnel testing. The extra-wide visor is equipped with the Airoh automatic anti-fog and lock system for rider comfort.

Price: $499

Contact: www.airoh.com

DUNLOP TRAILMAX RAID





Dunlop’s Trailmax Raid is a 40/60 adventure bike tire that is designed for strong performance in both on-road and offroad applications. Uses Dunlop proprietary technology, such as Dynamic Front Formula (DFF), Carcass Tension Control System (CTCS), Jointless Belt Construction (JLB), and an aggressive tread pattern derived from the popular D908RR to reduce rolling noise without sacrificing off-road performance.

Price: $248.95 to $342.99

Contact: Your local Dunlop dealer

USWE CORE 25 PACK





The all-new Core 25 from USWE is designed for dual-sport, single-day trips or those big adventure rides. The pack comes with the USWE bounce-free No Dancing Monkey 2.0 + Snug-Me harness system and waist support belt to keep the pack in place.

Price: $239.95 and up

Contact: www.uswe-sports.com

GIANT LOOP DIABLO TANK BAG





The Diablo tank bag features 6 liters of rider-friendly on-bike storage by following Giant Loop’s strict design objectives to build minimalist, slim and trim tank bags that seamlessly integrate with the motorcycle. Even when standing on the footpegs while riding off-road, the Diablo is designed to never get in the way due to its unique size, shape and mounting position behind the gas cap using a universal harness mounting system.

Price: $289

Contact: www.giantloopmoto.com

AJP PR7 RALLY BIKE





The AJP PR7’s motor is a 600cc DOHC four-stroke with Athena/GET fuel injection. It has a hydraulic clutch and a six-speed gearbox. It has a steel steering head bolted to cast-aluminum side beams. The fuel tank is located under the seat and uses Sachs suspension, front and rear. The exhaust system is a down-swept titanium Doma with a carbon fiber end cap, and the braking components are Brembo. It has a fairing that looks like it could have come right off a Dakar race bike and two radiator fans. Stock equipment includes wrap-around handguards, an aluminum skid plate and a coolant overflow tank.

Price: $11,499

Contact: www.ajp-usa.com

CHIGEE AIO-6 MOTORCYCLE SMART RIDING SYSTEM

Chigee, specializing in innovative motorcycle accessories for enhanced riding safety, unveils its latest creation—the AIO-6 motorcycle smart riding system. First showcased at the Milan Motorcycle Show where it received enthusiastic response from riders worldwide, this new system features a 6-inch display offering superior visibility and an all-new sleek, intuitive UI design. The quick-release mount comes in two versions: standard motorcycle and BMW-specific options. Riders can opt for an integrated dash-cam capability and 4G connectivity for enhanced navigation and journey recording. Pre-order your unit now!

Price: $490.00

Contact: www.chigee.com

NITROMOUSSE FOAM INSERT

Gray in color, the Nitromousse Platinum is designed to give the rider a feel that is equivalent to a tube filled with 10–12 pounds of pressure but with 100-percent flat-proof technology. These inserts have been off-road torture tested and are currently being used by factory race teams SLR Honda, JCR Honda, Team Factory One Sherco, Precision Concepts Kawasaki and many others.

Price: $134.95 each. Comes with one tube of Nitrolube

Contact: www.nitromousse.com

CCR SPORT MOTO RACK





CCR Sport’s Hybrid moto rack fits anything you want to mount it to. Designed to mount to your pickup’s front bulkhead to van partition walls, van seat bases (with their seat-base mounts) and trailers. Constructed of 6063, American-made, aircraft-grade, extruded aluminum track with textured black powder coating, the Hybrid moto rack features heavy-duty tie-down loops, an exclusive X-nut fastening kit and Moto Vise wheel chocks with built-in positional-width adjustments.

Price: $299.99 + free shipping

Contact: www.ccrsport.com

PRO-VUE PRESCRIPTION GOGGLES





A growing population of the ADV and dual-sport market with a more seasoned group of riders that require the need for prescription goggles is also on the rise. Pro-Vue has been building prescription goggles since 1989. They are now using the 100% Gen2 Accuri OTG goggles, which are available in five frame colors and also have about a dozen goggle tint options. The prescription lenses are available in a variety of options and prices.

Price: $239 and up

Contact: www.pro-vue.com or (507) 534-1247

SEAT CONCEPTS ADV/DUAL-SPORT COMPLETE SEAT

The crew at Seat Concepts make a variety of complete seat configurations for most popular dualsport and adventure bike models. They have direct OEM replacements—taller, shorter, wider, softer or harder. Call them directly and they can make you something custom. Seat Concepts also has a huge selection of colors and materials available when it comes to picking out your desired cover.

Price: $329.99 and up

Contact: www.seatconcepts.com

ARAI XD-5 HELMET





The Arai XD-5 is all new with a long list of new features and improvements. All of these updates are born from Arai’s “Priority for Protection.” The XD-5 features an all-new handmade shell that is designed to be rounder, stronger and smoother than before. Internally, Arai’s unique one-piece, multi-density EPS liner allows Arai to fine-tune impact energy absorption. Internal ventilation has also been updated, while the chin bar has been widened for comfort and a newly designed portion located on the side to accommodate communication devices. The new XD-5 can be configured into three different forms for use on offroad, on-road or adventure-type applications.

Price: $839.95–$949.95

Contact: www.araiamericas.com

MOOSE EXPEDITION GEAR

The 2025 Moose Racing Expedition pants and jacket are designed with adventure in mind. Featuring a lightweight, soft-shell chassis with durable ripstop panels in high-wear areas, wind- and water-resistant outer-shell fabrics, and large cargo pockets and waterproof YKK zippers throughout. Available in a stylish black and grey colorway in sizes small to 4XL.

Price: $149.95, jacket; $149.95, pants

Contact: Your local parts Unlimited dealer or www.moose-offroad.com

FACTORY CHASSIS PARTS DUAL-SPORT ENGINE MOUNTS

FCP KTM, GasGas and Husqvarna dual-sport products eliminated the OEM L-shaped engine mounts that are prone to failure under prolonged use. The new mount system features the patent-pending triangular FCP design constructed from CNCmachined billet aluminum with bronze anodizing, laser engraving and head pipe mount. The kit also includes billet-titanium front engine mounting hardware. This kit is designed to dramatically improve durability, increase rider comfort and provide better front-end traction.

Price: $399.99

Contact: www.fcpracing.com

PB BLASTER AEROSOL PRODUCTS





Famously the number-one-selling penetrant since 1957, PB Blaster has just released a line of aerosol lubricants designed specifically for the powersports industry. The new line features air filter, chain lube, filter cleaner, chain cleaner, penetrating lube and a few more items yet to be released.

Price: $6.98 and up

Contact: www.blasterproducts.com

JD JETTING FUEL-INJECTION TUNER





Dyno and field tested by the JD Jetting crew, the Power Surge 6X fuel-injection tuner is designed to allow corrections when dealing with a variety of climate changes, race fuels and major engine modifications. Adjusting the tuner in a matter of seconds can add or subtract fuel from the injection system while staying mounted to the motorcycle.

Price: $261.95

Contact: www.jdjetting.com

SCOTTS ADV/DUAL-SPORT STABILIZER SYSTEM





A Scotts Performance steering stabilizer is a compact, fully adjustable, hydraulic shock-absorbing damper that mounts to your steering head area right above your handlebar mount. It helps control the natural tendency of the left-to-right front-end movements known as “head-shake” on a motorcycle. Scotts has kits available for most popular dual-sport and adventure bike models.

Price: Contact for pricing

Contact: www.scottsonline.com

FASST CO DUAL-SPORT/ADV IMPACT PEGS

The Fasst Company Impact pegs are designed to isolate the hard-anodized 7075 T6 aluminum cleat and base from touching metal to metal through a base elastomer on the bottom and cup elastomers on top. The elastomers prevent the transfer of vibrations or shock from the machine to the rider. Available for most popular dual-sport and ADV models with custom laser-etching or color-anodizing also available.

Price: $259.99

Contact: www.fasstco.com