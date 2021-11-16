MEET THE BUILDER CHARLES LYTLE FROM MX REVIVAL : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY EDITION

Mad Scientist Charles Lytle is the man with the plan behind MX Revival. He is the builder on the T-1000 Honda CR250 Two Stroke that we featured on our website and Youtube channel. Charles Lytle is leaving his job and taking bike building on as a full time business. He is a very passionate builder and we’re sure he is going to be busy within the industry. We have plenty of builds coming soon that are in the works. Enjoy some time with Editor Mark Tilley and Charles Lytle as they discuss the T-1000 build and the passion for building project bikes.