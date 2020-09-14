MAX MATTERS MOTOCROSS SCHEDULED

Vintage Iron owner Rick Doughty recently lost his son Max to the devastating effects of depression. In Max’s honor, he has reached out to Road 2 Recovery to create an event designed to generate funds specifically geared for injured riders and racers that may need the resources to deal with the onslaught of depression.

Fighting the Dark

Depression is so much more than the disappointment of not making the podium or being side lined with an injury. Depression may start with harmless disappointment but unchecked it can advance like many other illnesses, to the point that it becomes debilitating or even fatal. Depression is not the result of a negative attitude but quite the opposite. Upbeat, positive people can succumb to the overwhelming effects. The real physical manifestations are many. Distortion of thinking / reason, body /joint pain, appetite loss and worst of all, loss of hope.

People don’t choose to be depressed but they can choose how to combat it. Joining together it is a winnable fight. The life you save may one day be your own or someone you love.

Event

The First Annual Max Matters Motocross is scheduled for Sunday, October 4th and will be hosted at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino CA. Classes will include 85cc and up, vintage to modern, young to not so young. The hillside course will be challenging but deliberately accommodating to all skill levels. Entry fees for Members receive the first entry for $35 and subsequent entries are $20. Non-members receive the first entry for $45 and subsequent entries are $20. Registration and fees are handled at the event. American Retrocross will be the host club organizing the event. More information can be found at www.americanretrocross.org.

Donations:

Companies, riders and/or fans are encouraged to donate items to the online and on-site auctions that will be forthcoming. Proceeds will be going to Road 2 Recovery Foundation and will be tax deductible.

Questions or comments: [email protected]

About Road 2 Recovery:

The Road 2 Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to help AMA-licensed motocross and supercross professionals and action sports athletes with financial assistance after sustaining career-ending injuries as well as providing motivational, emotional and spiritual support to these individuals and their families.

For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com or click here to make a donation.

