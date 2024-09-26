MATEO OLIVERIA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH FACTORY KTM OFFROAD

The silly season for off-road racing has officially started with the signing of Mateo Oliveira. See the official release from KTM below:

FMF KTM Factory Racing has re-signed Mateo Oliveira for season 2025, set to continue in the AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) and AMA West Hare Scrambles (WHS) Series in what will be his third year with the team.

The 22-year-old Californian currently sits P3 in the WHS Pro Class standings with two rounds remaining – just three points outside of the lead – after claiming three podiums to date onboard his KTM 350 XC-F. He is also currently ranked sixth in the NGPC series, where he’s equipped with the KTM 450 XC-F.

Oliveira made headlines last year by capturing the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Junior World Trophy individual victory and assisted the U.S. Junior World Trophy Team to second overall in Argentina. He will once again represent the United States in the 2024 edition between October 14-19 in Galicia, Spain.



Mateo Oliveira: “I’m super-thankful for another year with the team. They trust and believe in me, which fills me with huge motivation and confidence to perform. Going into year three together, I’m comfortable with the people around me and know they have my back 100 percent. I have all the tools that I need to succeed, the best people in the business surrounding me, and my brother Dante is only a conversation away with any knowledge that I can learn from. I can’t wait to continue to grow with these guys and win championships.”

Tim Weigand – FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We are thrilled to continue our journey with Mateo into 2025. His dedication, drive, and strong work ethic have been key to his growth as both a person and a racer. It’s been an inspiring experience to watch Mateo rise through the ranks, from the 250s to the 450s, all while representing KTM. His steady progress speaks volumes about his commitment and we have no doubt he will be a serious championship contender in 2025. We look forward to seeing him build on his successes and claim victories as he continues his rise.”