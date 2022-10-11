MANI LETTENBICHLER WINS HIXPANIA HARD ENDURO AND THE FIM WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Germany’s Manuel Lettenbichler has been crowned the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion following a winning ride at the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro. With the outcome of this year’s FIM Hard Enduro World Championship hinging on the result of the eighth and final round of the season, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Lettenbichler secured a start-to-finish victory in today’s ACERBIS Lost Roads final to clinch the title.

Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman chased the German home for second to end a closely fought season as runner-up. Finishing fifth behind Trystan Hart (KTM), Jarvis Racing Team’s Graham Jarvis completed the overall championship podium. History was made with South Africa’s Matthew Green (Rigo Racing) who put his name into the record books as the first FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup Champion.

With the outcome of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship set to be decided on the final day of the season at the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro in Aguilar de Campoo, Spain, excitement was high ahead of the ACERBIS Lost Roads race. Manuel Lettenbichler held a narrow four-point lead over Mario Roman in the title chase ensuring it was still all to play for for both riders.

Having qualified fastest across Friday and Saturday’s racing, Manuel held the advantage of starting first and was keen to make the most of it. Immediately into the lead, he set about putting as much distance as he could into rival Roman on lap one. With Sherco-mounted Roman starting ninth, he had work to do to catch Lettenbichler, but the Spaniard was fiercely determined.

A strong opening lap saw Mario carve his way through traffic and was pretty soon on the wheel tracks of AG Racing Team 89’s Alfredo Gomez and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart in second and third. Needing a bit more time to see off Hart and then Gomez, Mario was up to second place.

With Manuel holding a three minute lead over Mario, the chase was on. Attacking, the Spaniard fought to reel the German in, but Manuel was able to control the gap. Entering the final Hixpania Hill out front, the title was within Lettenbichler’s grasp. Navigating the incredibly steep climbs, the German remained mistake free to cross the finish line as the race winner and as the newly-crowned 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion.

Forced to concede defeat, Roman finished just under five minutes behind Lettenbichler in second to end his 2022 season as the runner-up. Gomez finished behind Roman for third in this year’s 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro. With a strong ride in the closing stages of the race, Hart battled past Jarvis to claim fourth. Finishing fifth, Jarvis cemented his position of third overall in the final championship standings.

Results: Round 8 – 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro

ACERBIS LOST ROADS

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 2:39:59.624; 2. Mario Roman (Sherco) 2:44:40.569; 3. Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 2:52:01.206; 4. Trystan Hart (KTM) 2:56:15.121 5. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 2:56:21.395; 6. Wade Young (Sherco) -1lap, 2:34:01.579; 7. Michael Walkner (GASGAS) -1lap, 2:31:34.893; 8. Suff Sella (KTM) -1lap, 2:32:49.159; 9. Matthew Green (KTM) -2laps, 2:33:40.722; 10. Francesco Moret (GASGAS) -2laps, 2:37:05.017…

Provisional Championship Standings (After round 8)

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 127pts; 2. Mario Roman (Sherco) 120pts; 3. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 93pts; 4. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 72pts; 5. Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 72pts; 6. Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 66pts; 7. Trystan Hart (KTM) 63pts; 8. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 62pts; 9. David Cyprian (KTM) 61pts; 10. Wade Young (Sherco) 56pts…