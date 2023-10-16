MANI LETTENBICHLER WINS HIXPANIA FIM HARD ENDURO AND THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hixpania Hard Enduro Results: Mani Lettenbichler crowned 2023 HEWC World Champion with victory in Spain

Mani Lettenbichler claimed the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship today with his fifth win of the season, undefeated for 2023. After an early pass on Billy Bolt, Lettenbichler was able to pull clear and carry a gap which no-one could challenge. It has been a remarkable season for the Red Bull KTM rider and with one round remaining in two weeks, on his home soil in Germany, who’s to bet against a historic clean sweep?

Second overall, a little more than six minutes behind Letti came Sherco’s Mario Roman, who loved having the home crowd support.

Round five of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship saw Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt put in a solid ride to cement his position of second overall in the championship with one round remaining. Winning the opening two days of racing, including the event’s prologue, Billy went on to place third overall on his TE 300 on the final day’s main event.

Bolt gained some valuable points to cement his second place in the HEWC standings over Trystan Hart. The Canadian missed a checkpoint yesterday and had his work cut out from a 20th place start today to finish fifth behind Wade Young fourth for Sherco. Sixth went to the rider with the fastest lap of the day, former winner and last of the riders officially on the same lap as Lettenbichler, Alfredo Gomez on the Rieju.