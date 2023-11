2023 DUBYA WORLD VET MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Dubya World Vet Motocross Championship will go LIVE from Glen Helen at 8:45 a.m. PST this Sunday. Vet riders from all over the world will unite to take the Vet crown. The LIVE feed will showcase both motos of the Pro 30 class and the World Cup class. There will be interviews from the industry and top racers like Mike Brown.