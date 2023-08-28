LETTI HOLDS OFF BILLY BOLT FOR RED BULL OUTLIERS HARD ENDURO WIN

Manuel Lettenbichler started strong and won his fourth straight FIM Hard Enduro event at the Canadian Outliers. ” I managed to get up most of the hills without any problem and that helped me to conserve as much energy as possible. I bent my handlebars pretty good on one of the last uphills so that was a bit of a worry. Being the first to reach some of the sections was a bit of a disadvantage, because it was so slippery. Four wins in a row now, I’m speechless.” Photo: Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool

 

Manuel Lettenbichler, the reigning  Hare Enduro World Champion and winner of the first three championship events of the year won his fourth straight , the Red Bull Outliers Hard Enduro held in Canada. Team Husqvarna’s Billy Bolt took home second place, followed by local hero Trystan Hart and his Factory FMF KTM.

Billy Bolt: “I had a good start with Mani, and we rode together early on. I had a few mistakes throughout, but generally I was happy with my riding. On the final lap I had one big mistake that allowed Mario to close the gap to me, but I managed to recover and get some breathing room coming into the final big section. I got onto Mani’s wheel there but had pushed a bit hard and just didn’t have an answer to him at the end.” Photo: Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool

 

Letti started off with a big win in the prologue which gave him the pole position start. Bolt and Letti jumped out in front of a dusty, and tenacious course. Behind them chaos ruled. Sherco’s Mario Roman got caught in a crash zone, moving  up to third with Wade Young and Trystan Hart in the hunt. Roman kept the leaders in sight in the two and half-hour race, but could never reel them in. Mario’s teammate Wade Young hit the wall on after charging hard losing touch with the lead pack on  lap two.

Trystan Hart: “Not the result I wanted to get here at my home race, but I have to be happy with a podium. The prologue didn’t go my way – I made a few too many mistakes there, and today was the same. I got caught up in the mayhem early on and was chasing the whole way after that and it really took everything out of me. It’s great to get onto the podium in front of all my home fans, I just wish it was a couple of steps higher.” Photo:  Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool

 

Trystan Hart had to fight hard through dusty conditions and viscous terrain using valuable energy in an attempt to catch the Mani/Bolt duo. The final hill climbs were titanic and played a big role in the finish. Bolt had some drama and gave Mani some gap, and allowed Mario Roman to pull in closer. Billy charged hard to the finish, got within striking distance of Mani but didn’t have enough to challenge. Letti won by 41-seconds over Bolt, Trystan Hart finished third, edging past Roman, who had a good lead on his teammate Wade Young.

Billy Bolt and Manuel Lettenbitchler were this close in the closing stages battling on the epic hills  at the Red Bull Outliers. Photo: Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool

 

Breathing clear air off the start proved crucial.  Photo: Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool

 

Winners, Billy Bolt, Manuel Lettenbichler, and Trystan Hart at Red Bull Outliers Photo: Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool
