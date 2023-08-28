LETTI HOLDS OFF BILLY BOLT FOR RED BULL OUTLIERS HARD ENDURO WIN

Manuel Lettenbichler, the reigning Hare Enduro World Champion and winner of the first three championship events of the year won his fourth straight , the Red Bull Outliers Hard Enduro held in Canada. Team Husqvarna’s Billy Bolt took home second place, followed by local hero Trystan Hart and his Factory FMF KTM.

Letti started off with a big win in the prologue which gave him the pole position start. Bolt and Letti jumped out in front of a dusty, and tenacious course. Behind them chaos ruled. Sherco’s Mario Roman got caught in a crash zone, moving up to third with Wade Young and Trystan Hart in the hunt. Roman kept the leaders in sight in the two and half-hour race, but could never reel them in. Mario’s teammate Wade Young hit the wall on after charging hard losing touch with the lead pack on lap two.

Trystan Hart had to fight hard through dusty conditions and viscous terrain using valuable energy in an attempt to catch the Mani/Bolt duo. The final hill climbs were titanic and played a big role in the finish. Bolt had some drama and gave Mani some gap, and allowed Mario Roman to pull in closer. Billy charged hard to the finish, got within striking distance of Mani but didn’t have enough to challenge. Letti won by 41-seconds over Bolt, Trystan Hart finished third, edging past Roman, who had a good lead on his teammate Wade Young.