LETTI AND BOLT BATTLE AT THE GETZENRODEO HARD ENDURO

The single-day GetzenRodeo was the final round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Just 60 riders battled in the two-hour morning GetzenRace qualifier for a place in the afternoon five-lap GetzenChamp final. The main race day at Getzen consists two races: the initial race is a shade calmer with the entire band of racers hitting the circuit. The main event is reserved for the 20, and they embrace a tougher course that is the reverse direction for an hour and half race. The final features a Joker Lane or X-Loop which each rider had to go through once.

Lettenbichler and Bolt started fast and hit the Joker Lane early, helping each other out and making a faster time through there than anyone. Mario Roman ended up in the lead momentarily, but by the midway point of the race Mani had a small lead over Billy Bolt. By the end of the race Letti and Bolt lapped the entire field.

Bolt stayed tough and closed the gap, and finally passed the German with 20-minutes left in the race. In the end it came down to one rock step up which Billy failed to clean, and Mani passed the Husqvarna pilot leading until the end. Lettenbichler put together a perfect season as well as his fourth Getzenrodeo win.