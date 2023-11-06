LETTI AND BOLT BATTLE AT THE GETZENRODEO HARD ENDURO

Photos: Future 7 Media / Red Bull Content Pool
Manuel Lettenbichler, already crowned as the Hard Enduro World Champ finished off the year at the Getzenrodeo with a win following a huge battle with Billy Bolt. “That was such a hard race.” Said Lettenbichler. “We had to dig so deep out there to just keep going. Billy was riding really well and there were a few places where we had to help each other out. He made a small mistake and that’s all it took for me to finally get past him. After that I just focused and rode as smoothly as I could to the finish.”

 

The single-day GetzenRodeo was the final round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Just 60 riders battled in the two-hour morning GetzenRace qualifier for a place in the afternoon five-lap GetzenChamp final. The main race day at Getzen consists two races: the initial race is a shade calmer with the entire band of racers hitting the circuit.  The main event is reserved for the 20, and they embrace a tougher course that is the reverse direction for an hour and half race. The final features a Joker Lane or X-Loop which each rider had to go through once.

Lettenbichler and Bolt started fast and hit the Joker Lane early, helping each other out and making a faster time through there than anyone. Mario Roman ended up in the lead momentarily, but by the midway point of the race Mani had a small lead over Billy Bolt. By the end of the race Letti and Bolt lapped the entire field.

 

Billy Bolt finished a close second to Lettenbichler at the Getzenrodeo and runner-up in the Hard Enduro Championship. “I gave it my all today.” Says Billy. “I felt like I had what was needed to win. In the final I was riding good and feeling comfortable with the track. When I got into the lead I pushed as hard as I could to build a gap. But this course is so technical and if you make a mistake, you get punished hard. Missing that rock climb let Mani back into the lead and I just couldn’t reel him in again. I’m happy though. I rode well here and gave it everything. Congrats to Mani on an incredible season too. I’m excited to shift the focus indoors and race SuperEnduro now!”

 

Bolt stayed tough and closed the gap, and finally passed the German with 20-minutes left in the race. In the end it came down to one rock step up which Billy failed to clean, and Mani passed the Husqvarna pilot leading until the end. Lettenbichler put together a perfect season as well as his fourth Getzenrodeo win.

 

Sherco’s Mario Roman led for a stint, ending up 3rd overall for the event.

 

Alfredo Gomez took his factory Rieju to a 6th overall, 2 laps down from the leaders.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

edit