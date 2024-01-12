LEGENDS AND HEROES TO HONOR DAVE ARNOLD AT SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS

Legends and Heroes, along with their spokesman Broc Glover, is proud to announce that they will honor Dave Arnold at the San Diego Supercross on January 20th., 2024.

For nearly 50 years, Dave has been one of the motorcycle industry icons since beginning his career at Honda in the mid-1970s. Soon after he began at Honda he started working with Marty Smith, who won the ‘74 and ‘75 125cc titles, as well as the ‘77 500 championship. Fast forward 50 years and Dave is still at it, working with Triumph Motorcycles in the development of their new motocross line.



• Dave was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 2021

• Working with Roger De Coster, Dave organized an all-Honda effort comprising riders Donnie Hansen, Danny LaPorte, Johnny O’Mara, and Chuck Sun and scored Team USA’s first win in the Motocross des Nations and Trophee des Nations.

• Dave has a long list of motocross and supercross titles with riders including David Bailey, Rick Johnson, Ron Lechien, Jean-Michel Bayle, Jeff Stanton and Jeremy McGrath.

Parade Lap of Champions to Honor Dave Arnold

Dave Arnold’s contribution to the sport has led to numerous world championships and paved the way for successes enjoyed by every manufacturer today. With the suggestion from Feld Entertainment, Legends and Heroes has invited many of Dave Arnold’s friends and former teammates to join us in this celebration and will be doing a parade lap around the racetrack at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. The parade lap will feature about 20 past champions of our sport. Riders like Lars Larson, Broc Glover, Tommy Croft, Gary Chaplin, Rex Staton, and Grant Langston to name a few. Four-time National Champion David Bailey, and Monster Energy Supercross announcer Danny Hubbard will handle rider introductions. These past champions will be riding vintage motorcycles in period correct gear.