LEATT 4.5 ENDURO BOOTS PRODUCT REVIEW

PRODUCT: The new Leatt 4.5 Enduro boots are more budget-oriented but use many of the same features as the higher-end 5.5 FlexLock boots. Developed with help from Jonny Walker, the sole features a specific pattern and compound for assistance when you are walking or pushing the bike in nasty conditions. The top of the boot features the SlideLock system, which is an auto-locking, one-way sliding closure that seals the top of the boot to keep the elements out. The buckles are made from composite polymer and a stainless steel base. The inner portion of the boot is flat and grippy for a consistent feel on the bike. Up front, the toe box is low profile for ease of shifting. In back, it features a heel-grip ankle design for stability when riding on your toes. There is an extended footpeg riding zone for arch and on-the-toes styles of riding. The inner liner is a breathable mesh 3D material with anti-slip reinforcement for zero heel lift.

OUR TAKE: We have been fans of the 5.5 FlexLock boots since it hit our garage. It’s fairly light and comfy and offers excellent feel and protection. Leatt’s new 4.5 Enduro boots have filled a void for our off-road passions with enhanced feel, better sole grip with the semi-lugged design and strong protection. The main differences between the top-of-the-line 5.5 and the 4.5 are the 5.5’s Flexlock system (prevents side-to-side movement), the rear support bar down the back and the buckle material. The 5.5s are aluminum where the 4.5 uses plastic.

Up top, strong marks go to the snug fit. The buckles still require a good, swift snap to get them to lock, but they unbuckle much easier than the 5.5’s buckles. An impressive trait is the lower-profile toe area, which makes for easier shifting. The sole of the boot grips the pegs exceptionally well, and it is also extremely comfortable to move around on the pegs no matter where you place your feet. Top marks go to how maneuverable the boot was right out of the box. It required just a brief break-in period to be comfortable. The inner liner and padding are plush, and the inside grip is excellent. The bottom line is that this is a nicely priced off-road boot with the bells and whistles of higher-priced, $400 footwear.

PRICE: $299.99

CONTACT: www.leatt.com