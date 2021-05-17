LAST DOG STANDING: WEBB DOMINATES!

Round 3 of the 2021 AMA West Extreme Championship made its way to local territory over the weekend for the 11th running of the Last Dog Standing in San Bernardino, California. Sherco’s Cody Webb dominated the action winning both motos.

KTM’s Trystan Hart had the pole position on Moto ones start and finished third behind his teammate Taylor Robert and Cody Webb. In Moto Two had a bad start but worked through the pack on an event with some very difficult obstacles. He finished seven minutes behind Webb.

Taylor Roberts ended up third overall with moto scores of 2-4 having trouble on the nasty waterfall section of the course. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker finished with 5-3 motos, putting in fourth overall.

Overall Pro Results