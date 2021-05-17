LAST DOG STANDING: WEBB DOMINATES!

 

Cody Webb took his Sherco 300 to a 1-1 finish at the tough Last Dog Standing AMA Kenda Extreme Enduro held at Glen Helen Raceway. Photo MJSMotophotos.

 

Round 3 of the 2021 AMA West Extreme Championship made its way to local territory over the weekend for the 11th running of the Last Dog Standing in San Bernardino, California. Sherco’s Cody Webb dominated the action winning both motos.

Trystan Hart had a good weekend and fights for position on the brutal waterfall section. Photo MJSMotophotos.

KTM’s Trystan Hart had the pole position on Moto ones start and finished third behind his teammate Taylor Robert and Cody Webb. In Moto Two had a bad start but worked through the pack on an event with some very difficult obstacles. He finished seven minutes behind Webb.

Taylor Robert (33) and Will Riordan fight to get through the Rubicon rocks during the Timed Qualifier on Saturday.

Taylor Roberts ended up third overall with moto scores of 2-4 having trouble on the nasty waterfall section of the course. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker finished with 5-3 motos, putting in fourth overall.

Colton Haaker navigating up some prime real estate at Glen Helen Raceway. MJSMotophotos
Webb and Hart are dominating the action in the AMA Extreme Enduro series. Photo MJSMotophotos.
The tire wall was once again a fearful obstacle that challenged ‘all’ of the racers. Photo MJSMotophotos
The Pro Podium. Photo MJSMotophotos.

Overall Pro Results

  1. Cody Webb, Sherco, 1-1
  2. Trystan Hart, KTM, 3-2
  3. Taylor Robert, KTM, 2-4
  4. Colton Haaker, HQV, 5-3
  5. Cory Garffunder, HQV. 4-6
  6. Will Riordan, KTM, 6-5
  7. Noah Kepple, HQV, 8-10
  8. Max Gerston, GG, 12-7
  9. Branden Petrie, KTM, 11-8
  10. Cooper Abbott, KTM, 7-13
Louise Forsley finished 30th Overall and First Pro Women. Photo MJSMotophotos
The Rubicon proved to be both a viable test and a major bottleneck during qualifying.
Some fun- you bet! Dirt Bike’s Ryan Koch gets a face full of goo in the qualifier.

 

