LAST DOG STANDING TO BE ON MAV TV

Last Dog Standing will be on the MAV TV network this week. The Extreme Enduro and the Sprint Enduro that acted as a qualifier will be presented in two separate one-hour shows, starting this Tuesday. The Dirt Bike Magazine staff got to work the the MAV crew and Jason Weigandt on the project. It will be fun, so check out your listings.
