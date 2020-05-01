LAKE ELSINORE MOTOSPORTS PARK TO REOPEN SATURDAY

Lake Elsinore Motosports Park, which has been closed long before the Covid-19 crisis, is set to open again. The park has been under reconstruction with new management since last summer, and now has to go-ahead for a grand reopening on May 2.

We were allowed a preview of the facility ahead of time, and all three tacks are in excellent condition. The layout of the National track is similar to what it was two years ago, when the track last ran. Pat Fowler and Pat Colery are among a small group that has been working hard to improve the soil conditions by mixing san with the lakebed material that the track was known for.

This weekend, admission will be $30 per rider. No spectators are allowed unless they are supervising a minor. Social distancing of 12 feet is expected in the pits and masks are expected to be worn by riders not on the track.

Brandon Hartranft and Derek Drake of the Troy Lee KTM team were allowed on the track ahead of time, as were riders from the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha Team. The general consensus was that if the track stays wet in the expected hot conditions Saturday, it should be a good day. The number for the track is 951-591-4623.